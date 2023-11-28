By Christian Moess Laursen

Impala Platinum Holdings said 11 employees died in a shaft incident at its Rustenburg operations in South Africa, with 75 hospitalized, in the worst mining accident for a South African company in 14 years.

The precious-metals mining company said Tuesday that the rescue operation is complete and all 86 employees are accounted for.

The incident is one of the most significant losses of life for a South African company since the 2009 Harmony Gold mining disaster.

Operations at Rustenburg have been halted as a result.

Shares are down 6.4% at ZAR78.50.

