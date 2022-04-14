Impala Platinum : Announcement by Implats of its acquisition of further shares in Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1957/001979/06)

1. INTRODUCTION (a) Implats refers to its offer (Offer) to the holders (RBPlat Shareholders) of issued ordinary shares (RBPlat Shares) in Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited (RBPlat) as set out in Implats' offer circular (Offer Circular) dated 17 January 2022 and to the announcements of 28 February, 10 March, 18 March, 23 March and 31 March 2022 (Previous Announcements). (b) The purpose of this announcement is to advise RBPlat Shareholders that Implats has since the Previous Announcements acquired further RBPlat Shares.

2. ACQUISTION OF FURTHER SHARES (a) Implats has concluded agreements to acquire a further 493,990 RBPlat Shares constituting approximately 0.17% of the RBPlat Shares in issue for a consideration per RBPlat Share equal to the offer consideration as described in the Offer Circular. The effective date of the acquisitions will be on or around 12 April 2022. After the aforementioned trades are implemented, Implats will hold RBPlat Shares comprising an aggregate of approximately 37.79% of the RBPlat Shares in issue. Implats confirms that these acquisitions have already been disclosed to the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) as required under Chapter 5 of the Companies Regulations, 2011 (Takeover Regulations). (b) Save as may be prohibited under the Companies Act or the Takeover Regulations, Implats may be acquiring further RBPlat Shares after the date of this announcement whilst the Offer remains open and, if required under the Companies Act or the Takeover Regulations, will make further disclosures and announcements in that regard.

3. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT The board of directors of Implats (to the extent that the information relates to Implats) accepts responsibility for the information contained in this announcement and, to the best

of the Implats board's knowledge and belief, that information is true and this announcement does not omit anything likely to affect the importance of the information included.

14 April 2022

Illovo, Johannesburg

