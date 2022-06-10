Impala Platinum : Board changes

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1957/001979/06)

JSE Share code: IMP

ISIN: ZAE000083648

ADR code: IMPUY

("Implats" or the "Group")

BOARD CHANGES

Implats is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms Mametja Moshe and Mr Billy Mawasha as independent non-executive directors to the Board of Directors. The appointments have been made pursuant to the policy dealing with the nomination and appointment of directors to the board and succession planning. Ms Moshe's and Mr Mawasha's appointments will take effect on 1 July 2022 and 1 September 2022, respectively.

Ms Moshe holds a BCom Hons (Accounting) and BCom Hons (Management Accounting) degrees from the University of KwaZulu Natal. She is a qualified chartered accountant and holds a Global Executive MBA from Columbia Business School and the London Business School. Ms Moshe brings extensive financial experience and expertise to the board having worked previously as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley and UBS AG, and as an auditor at KPMG. Her expertise spans across audit, mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt capital markets, as well as BEE transaction advisory in a number of industries including mining, telecommunication, financial services and manufacturing. She is the founder and CEO of Moshe Capital (Pty) Ltd, a South African advisory and investment firm.

Mr Mawasha holds a BSc Engineering (Electrical) degree and advanced management qualifications from the London Business School (UK) and Harvard Kennedy School (US). He offers strong operational and technical leadership experience in the mining sector and was formerly head of operations and integration at Kumba Iron Ore and country head of Rio Tinto (South Africa). He is a non-executive director at Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited, Metair Investments Limited and Exxaro Resources Limited, in addition to his role as CEO of Kolobe Nala Investments (Pty) Limited. Billy's appointment will take effect on 1 September 2022.

Implats' chairperson, Adv Thandi Orleyn warmly welcomed the new directors on behalf of the board. "We wish Mametja and Billy every success in their roles as board members and we look forward to working with them. They bring a wealth of experience and their insight will be a great asset to the Group. The board looks forward to their guidance and contribution to the growth and development of Implats."

Queries :

Johan Theron

E-mail: johan.theron@implats.co.za

+27 (0) 11 731 9013/17