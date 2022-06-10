Log in
    IMP   ZAE000083648

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(IMP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
183.67 ZAR   -3.42%
10:33aIMPALA PLATINUM : Board changes
PU
06/08IMPALA PLATINUM : Dealings in securities
PU
06/06IMPALA PLATINUM : Secondary listing on A2X
PU
Impala Platinum : Board changes

06/10/2022 | 10:33am EDT
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1957/001979/06)

JSE Share code: IMP

ISIN: ZAE000083648

ADR code: IMPUY

("Implats" or the "Group")

BOARD CHANGES

Implats is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms Mametja Moshe and Mr Billy Mawasha as independent non-executive directors to the Board of Directors. The appointments have been made pursuant to the policy dealing with the nomination and appointment of directors to the board and succession planning. Ms Moshe's and Mr Mawasha's appointments will take effect on 1 July 2022 and 1 September 2022, respectively.

Ms Moshe holds a BCom Hons (Accounting) and BCom Hons (Management Accounting) degrees from the University of KwaZulu Natal. She is a qualified chartered accountant and holds a Global Executive MBA from Columbia Business School and the London Business School. Ms Moshe brings extensive financial experience and expertise to the board having worked previously as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley and UBS AG, and as an auditor at KPMG. Her expertise spans across audit, mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt capital markets, as well as BEE transaction advisory in a number of industries including mining, telecommunication, financial services and manufacturing. She is the founder and CEO of Moshe Capital (Pty) Ltd, a South African advisory and investment firm.

Mr Mawasha holds a BSc Engineering (Electrical) degree and advanced management qualifications from the London Business School (UK) and Harvard Kennedy School (US). He offers strong operational and technical leadership experience in the mining sector and was formerly head of operations and integration at Kumba Iron Ore and country head of Rio Tinto (South Africa). He is a non-executive director at Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited, Metair Investments Limited and Exxaro Resources Limited, in addition to his role as CEO of Kolobe Nala Investments (Pty) Limited. Billy's appointment will take effect on 1 September 2022.

Implats' chairperson, Adv Thandi Orleyn warmly welcomed the new directors on behalf of the board. "We wish Mametja and Billy every success in their roles as board members and we look forward to working with them. They bring a wealth of experience and their insight will be a great asset to the Group. The board looks forward to their guidance and contribution to the growth and development of Implats."

Queries :

Johan Theron

E-mail: johan.theron@implats.co.za

  1. +27 (0) 11 731 9013/17
  1. +27 (0) 82 809 0166

Alice Lourens

E-mail: alice.lourens@implats.co.za

  1. +27 (0) 11 731 9033/17
  1. +27 (0) 82 498 3608

Emma Townshend

E-mail : emma.townshend@implats.co.za

T : +27 (0) 21 794 8345

M : +27 (0) 82 415 3770

10 June 2022

Johannesburg

Sponsor to Implats

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 14:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
