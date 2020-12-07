Log in
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(IMP)
Impala Platinum : Dealings in securities

12/07/2020 | 03:31am EST
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1957/001979/06)

JSE Share code: IMP

ISIN: ZAE000083648

ADR code: IMPUY ("Implats")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.65 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given of the following dealings by the directors of Implats, after having received clearance to do so in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

Name:

Designation:

Company: Class of shares: Nature of transaction:

Nature of interest: Date of transaction: Number of shares vested and shares sold:

Average price per share: Lowest price per share: Highest price per share: Value of transaction:

Name:

Designation:

Company: Class of shares: Nature of transaction: Nature of interest: Date of transaction: Number of shares vested and shares sold:

Average price per share: Lowest price per share: Highest price per share: Value of transaction:

  1. Samuel Executive Director
    Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Ordinary shares of no par value
    On market sale of vested shares in terms of the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") Conditional Share Plan ("CSP") Direct Beneficial
    2 December 2020

144

R167.1303

R167.13

R167.17

R24 066.76

NJ Muller

Chief Executive Officer

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Ordinary shares of no par value

On market sale of vested shares in terms of the LTIP CSP Direct Beneficial

2 December 2020

889

R167.0867

R167.08

R167.09

R148 540.08

Queries: Johan Theron

E-mail:johan.theron@implats.co.za

  1. +27 (0) 11 731 9013/43
  1. +27 (0) 82 809 0166

Alice Lourens

E-mail:alice.lourens@implats.co.za

  1. +27 (0) 11 731 9033/43
  1. +27 (0) 82 498 3608

Emma Townshend

E-mail :emma.townshend@implats.co.za

T : +27 (0) 21 794 8345

M : +27 (0) 82 415 3770

7 December 2020

Johannesburg

Sponsor to Implats

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 08:30:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
