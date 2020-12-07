Impala Platinum : Dealings in securities

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1957/001979/06)
JSE Share code: IMP
ISIN: ZAE000083648
ADR code: IMPUY ("Implats")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.65 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given of the following dealings by the directors of Implats, after having received clearance to do so in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.
Name:
Designation:
Company: Class of shares: Nature of transaction:
Nature of interest: Date of transaction: Number of shares vested and shares sold:
Average price per share: Lowest price per share: Highest price per share: Value of transaction:
Name:
Designation:
Company: Class of shares: Nature of transaction: Nature of interest: Date of transaction: Number of shares vested and shares sold:
Average price per share: Lowest price per share: Highest price per share: Value of transaction:
-
Samuel Executive Director
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Ordinary shares of no par value
On market sale of vested shares in terms of the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") Conditional Share Plan ("CSP") Direct Beneficial
2 December 2020
144
R167.1303
R167.13
R167.17
R24 066.76
NJ Muller
Chief Executive Officer
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Ordinary shares of no par value
On market sale of vested shares in terms of the LTIP CSP Direct Beneficial
2 December 2020
889
R167.0867
R167.08
R167.09
R148 540.08
Queries: Johan Theron
E-mail:johan.theron@implats.co.za
-
+27 (0) 11 731 9013/43
-
+27 (0) 82 809 0166
Alice Lourens
E-mail:alice.lourens@implats.co.za
-
+27 (0) 11 731 9033/43
-
+27 (0) 82 498 3608
Emma Townshend
E-mail :emma.townshend@implats.co.za
T : +27 (0) 21 794 8345
M : +27 (0) 82 415 3770
7 December 2020
Johannesburg
Sponsor to Implats
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking
