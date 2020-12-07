Impala Platinum : Dealings in securities

Name:

Designation:

Company: Class of shares: Nature of transaction:

Nature of interest: Date of transaction: Number of shares vested and shares sold:

Average price per share: Lowest price per share: Highest price per share: Value of transaction:

Name:

Designation:

Company: Class of shares: Nature of transaction: Nature of interest: Date of transaction: Number of shares vested and shares sold:

Average price per share: Lowest price per share: Highest price per share: Value of transaction: