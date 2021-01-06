Impala Platinum : Dealings in securities

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1957/001979/06)
JSE Share code: IMP
ISIN: ZAE000083648
ADR code: IMPUY ("Implats")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.65 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given of the following dealings by a prescribed officer of Implats, after having received clearance to do so in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.
The transaction below was pursuant to a deferral of vesting for purposes of the Minimum Shareholding Requirement (MSR), vesting of the Performance Share Plan (PSP). To this end, the vesting of the PSP has been deferred to 1 January 2025 as per the Rules of the Implats MSR Policy.
|
Name:
|
MC Munroe
|
Designation:
|
Prescribed Officer
|
Company:
|
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares of no par value
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On market sale of vested shares in terms of the PSP
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct Beneficial
|
Date of transaction:
|
31 December 2020
|
Number of shares vested and
|
|
shares sold:
|
23 415
|
VWAP on day of vesting:
|
R204.6631
|
Sale price per share:
|
R204.6631
|
Lowest price per share:
|
R204.6600
|
Highest price per share:
|
R204.6800
|
Value of transaction:
|
R4 792 186.49
In addition, the participant has elected to commit 7 805 shares towards the MSR and to defer vesting of the PSP awards to 1 January 2025.
Queries:
Johan Theron
E-mail:johan.theron@implats.co.za
-
+27 (0) 11 731 9013/43
-
+27 (0) 82 809 0166
Alice Lourens
E-mail:alice.lourens@implats.co.za
T: +27 (0) 11 731 9033/43
M: +27 (0) 82 498 3608
Emma Townshend
E-mail :emma.townshend@implats.co.za
T : +27 (0) 21 794 8345
M : +27 (0) 82 415 3770
6 January 2021
Johannesburg
Sponsor to Implats
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 10:25:03 UTC