IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(IMP)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 01/05
202.88 ZAR   -6.20%
Impala Platinum : Dealings in securities

01/06/2021 | 05:26am EST
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1957/001979/06)

JSE Share code: IMP

ISIN: ZAE000083648

ADR code: IMPUY ("Implats")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.65 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given of the following dealings by a prescribed officer of Implats, after having received clearance to do so in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

The transaction below was pursuant to a deferral of vesting for purposes of the Minimum Shareholding Requirement (MSR), vesting of the Performance Share Plan (PSP). To this end, the vesting of the PSP has been deferred to 1 January 2025 as per the Rules of the Implats MSR Policy.

Name:

MC Munroe

Designation:

Prescribed Officer

Company:

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares of no par value

Nature of transaction:

On market sale of vested shares in terms of the PSP

Nature of interest:

Direct Beneficial

Date of transaction:

31 December 2020

Number of shares vested and

shares sold:

23 415

VWAP on day of vesting:

R204.6631

Sale price per share:

R204.6631

Lowest price per share:

R204.6600

Highest price per share:

R204.6800

Value of transaction:

R4 792 186.49

In addition, the participant has elected to commit 7 805 shares towards the MSR and to defer vesting of the PSP awards to 1 January 2025.

Queries:

Johan Theron

E-mail:johan.theron@implats.co.za

  1. +27 (0) 11 731 9013/43
  1. +27 (0) 82 809 0166

Alice Lourens

E-mail:alice.lourens@implats.co.za

T: +27 (0) 11 731 9033/43

M: +27 (0) 82 498 3608

Emma Townshend

E-mail :emma.townshend@implats.co.za

T : +27 (0) 21 794 8345

M : +27 (0) 82 415 3770

6 January 2021

Johannesburg

Sponsor to Implats

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 10:25:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
