Impala Platinum : Dealings in securities

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1957/001979/06)

JSE Share code: IMP

ISIN: ZAE000083648

ADR code: IMPUY ("Implats")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.65 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given of the following dealings by a prescribed officer of Implats, after having received clearance to do so in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

The transaction below was pursuant to a deferral of vesting for purposes of the Minimum Shareholding Requirement (MSR), vesting of the Performance Share Plan (PSP). To this end, the vesting of the PSP has been deferred to 1 January 2025 as per the Rules of the Implats MSR Policy.

Name: MC Munroe Designation: Prescribed Officer Company: Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Class of shares: Ordinary shares of no par value Nature of transaction: On market sale of vested shares in terms of the PSP Nature of interest: Direct Beneficial Date of transaction: 31 December 2020 Number of shares vested and shares sold: 23 415 VWAP on day of vesting: R204.6631 Sale price per share: R204.6631 Lowest price per share: R204.6600 Highest price per share: R204.6800 Value of transaction: R4 792 186.49

In addition, the participant has elected to commit 7 805 shares towards the MSR and to defer vesting of the PSP awards to 1 January 2025.

Queries:

Johan Theron

E-mail:johan.theron@implats.co.za

+27 (0) 11 731 9013/43

+27 (0) 82 809 0166

Alice Lourens

E-mail:alice.lourens@implats.co.za

T: +27 (0) 11 731 9033/43