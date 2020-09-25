Impala Platinum : Dealings in securities by a prescribed officer of the company

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1957/001979/06)

JSE Share code: IMP

ISIN: ZAE000083648

ADR code: IMPUY ("Implats")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A PRESCRIBED OFFICER OF THE COMPANY

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.65 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given of the following dealings by a prescribed officer of Implats, after having received clearance to do so in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

The transaction below is pursuant to vested Share Appreciation Rights (SAR) in the Company's LTIP Scheme.

Name: Jonathon Charles Andrews Company: Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Class of shares: Ordinary shares of no par value Nature of transaction: Vesting of share appreciation rights settled by the delivery of Implats ordinary shares in terms of the LTIP 2012 Share Appreciation Rights Scheme Nature of interest: Direct Beneficial Date of transaction: 22 September 2020 Number of share appreciation rights vested: 3 937 Number of shares received: 1 927 Award price: R80.97 per share appreciation right Price achieved: R158.66 per share Transaction value: R305 737.82

Queries:

Johan Theron

E-mail:johan.theron@implats.co.za

+27 (0) 11 731 9013/43

+27 (0) 82 809 0166

Alice Lourens

E-mail:alice.lourens@implats.co.za

+27 (0) 11 731 9033/43

+27 (0) 82 498 3608

Emma Townshend