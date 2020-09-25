Log in
Impala Platinum : Dealings in securities by a prescribed officer of the company

09/25/2020 | 06:25am EDT

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1957/001979/06)

JSE Share code: IMP

ISIN: ZAE000083648

ADR code: IMPUY ("Implats")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A PRESCRIBED OFFICER OF THE COMPANY

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.65 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given of the following dealings by a prescribed officer of Implats, after having received clearance to do so in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

The transaction below is pursuant to vested Share Appreciation Rights (SAR) in the Company's LTIP Scheme.

Name:

Jonathon Charles Andrews

Company:

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares of no par value

Nature of transaction:

Vesting of share appreciation rights settled by the delivery

of Implats ordinary shares in terms of the LTIP 2012 Share

Appreciation Rights Scheme

Nature of interest:

Direct Beneficial

Date of transaction:

22 September 2020

Number of share appreciation rights

vested:

3 937

Number of shares received:

1 927

Award price:

R80.97 per share appreciation right

Price achieved:

R158.66 per share

Transaction value:

R305 737.82

Queries:

Johan Theron

E-mail:johan.theron@implats.co.za

  1. +27 (0) 11 731 9013/43
  1. +27 (0) 82 809 0166

Alice Lourens

E-mail:alice.lourens@implats.co.za

  1. +27 (0) 11 731 9033/43
  1. +27 (0) 82 498 3608

Emma Townshend

E-mail : emma.townshend@implats.co.za

T : +27 (0) 21 794 8345

M : +27 (0) 82 415 3770

25 September 2020

Johannesburg

Sponsor to Implats

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking

