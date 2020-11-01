Impala Platinum : First quarter production report for the period 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020

to FY2021 with pleasing improvements in safety and a number of notable operational gains. This was achieved despite the continuing challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic and is testament to the operational resilience our team has worked so hard to develop and entrench. Production losses attributable to the pandemic in the quarter were minimal and our health, safety and operating protocols have proved effective in mitigating the impact of the virus on our operations, employees, host communities and customers. PGM pricing remains robust and we continue to experience strong demand for our primary products. We are well positioned to continue delivering exceptional value to all our stakeholders in the year ahead."

A 58% improvement in gross 6E refined and saleable production volumes to 870 000 ounces on improved availability at Group processing assets and the inclusion of contributions from Impala Canada

An 11% increase in total 6E concentrate volumes to 859 000 ounces, with an 11% gain in managed volumes to 623 000 ounces, a 23% increase in JV production to 142 000 ounces and a 6% decline in

HEALTH AND SAFETY

Implats' goal is to eliminate harm to the health and safety of our employees and contractors. Effectively managing workplace health and safety risks, therefore, remains a key priority in achieving the Group's vision of zero harm. Focused attention across all operations and targeted precautionary measures have mitigated the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic and Implats has delivered an improved safety performance in the quarter under review.

Management of the Covid-19 pandemic required extensive revisions to operating practices over the course of 2020, with additional care required to ensure the safe start-up of operations following Covid-related restrictions and interruptions. Pleasingly, the infection rate across the Group, which peaked in June 2020, has maintained a steady downward trend throughout the first quarter of FY2021. To date, the Group has recorded 2 137 infections and currently has 17 active cases.

The Group operated without a fatal incident during the quarter. The lost-time injury rate of 4.91 per million-man hours worked improved by 7% from 5.27 recorded in the first quarter of FY2020, the all injury frequency rate of 9.19 per million-man hours worked improved by 27% over the same period.

PRODUCTION

Gross tonnes milled at managed operations improved by 18% to 6.13 million tonnes during the quarter, compared to 5.21 million tonnes achieved in the prior comparable period. The increase was primarily due to the maiden inclusion of Impala Canada, but production gains at Marula also aided this performance and helped offset slightly lower milled volumes from Impala Rustenburg and Zimplats. The resolution of milling challenges experienced at our joint ventures (JVs) resulted in higher volumes from both Two Rivers and Mimosa during the period.

As a result, 6E in concentrate production of 623 000 ounces at managed operations was 11% higher than in the prior comparable quarter. JV production from Mimosa and Two Rivers increased by 23% and helped offset the impact of lower third-party receipts in the period. Total 6E concentrate volumes rose by 82 000 ounces, or 11%, to 859 000 ounces.

Refined 6E production in the prior comparable period was significantly impacted by planned maintenance at the Zimplats furnace and Impala Rustenburg's smelting complex, which constrained processing capacity. During the period under review, gross refined volumes benefitted from the accelerated processing maintenance across the Group and the inclusion of saleable production from Impala Canada. In total, gross refined 6E production increased by 58% to 870 000 ounces (Q1 FY2020: 551 000 ounces).

Impala

Milled production at Impala Rustenburg decreased by 2% to 2.96 million tonnes negatively impacted by the residual effect of Covid-19 on labour availability, declining reserves at the short- life shafts (6 and 9 shafts) and increased Eskom power failures. Higher delivered grade of 3.93