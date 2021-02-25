Log in
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(IMP)
Summary 
Summary

Impala Platinum : Implats 1st Half Net Profit Soars; Raises Full-Year Production Guidance

02/25/2021 | 01:32am EST
By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. on Thursday reported a significantly improved profit for the first half of the fiscal year, and increased its production outlook for the full year.

The Johannesburg-listed mining company logged a net profit of 25.42 billion rand ($1.75 billion) in the six months ended Dec. 31, up from ZAR3.47 billion a year earlier. This reflected stronger production and prices for precious metals, it said.

Headline earnings came in at ZAR14.44 billion, in line with the company's guidance of ZAR14.10 billion-ZAR14.78 billion.

Implats declared an interim dividend of ZAR10.00 a share for the period, up from ZAR1.25 a year earlier.

In addition, the company raised refined production guidance for the whole year ending in June to 3.20 million-3.46 million ounces from the previous 2.80 million-3.40 million.

Unit costs are adjusted to ZAR14,600-ZAR15,100 an ounce from ZAR14,500-ZAR15,500, it said.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-25-21 0131ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.54% 235.73 End-of-day quote.16.76%
PLATINUM -0.55% 1257.113 Delayed Quote.16.83%
Financials
Sales 2021 122 B 8 398 M 8 398 M
Net income 2021 40 262 M 2 776 M 2 776 M
Net cash 2021 32 080 M 2 212 M 2 212 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,73x
Yield 2021 5,99%
Capitalization 182 B 12 475 M 12 525 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 268,11 ZAR
Last Close Price 235,73 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolaas Johannes Muller Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Meroonisha Kerber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Noluthando Dorian Bahedile Orleyn Chairman
Gerhard Potgieter Chief Operating Officer
Babalwa Ngonyama Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED16.76%12 475
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED24.03%32 274
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED12.55%13 528
ALROSA-0.37%9 547
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-0.41%7 280
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.3.49%6 883
