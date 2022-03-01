Impala Platinum : Implats Annual Financial Statements 2021 03/01/2022 | 12:28am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Creating a better future Audited Annual Financial Statements 2021 Supplement to the Annual Integrated Report 30 June 2021 Welcome to our 2021 annual financial statements Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) is a leading producer of platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs). This report contains the consolidated financial statements and the separate annual financial statements of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited for the year ended 30 June 2021. These annual financial statements were prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), the SAICA Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee and Financial Reporting Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council, the requirements of the South African Companies Act, Act 71 of 2008, the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and the recommendations of King IV™*. Copyright and trademarks are owned by the Institute of Directors in South Africa NPC and all of its rights are reserved. Additional information, including assurance thereon, regarding Implats is provided in the following reports, all of which will be available at www.implats.co.za Implats is structured around six mining operations and Impala Refining Services, a toll refining business. The mining operations are located on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe - the two most significant PGM-bearing ore bodies in the world - and the Canadian Shield, a prominent layered igneous complex domain for PGMs. Implats has its listing on the JSE Limited (JSE) in South Africa and a level 1 American Depositary Receipt programme in the United States of America. Additional information, including assurance thereon, regarding Implats is provided in the following reports, all of which will be available at www.implats.co.za Integrated report Reporting about how Implats' strategy, governance, performance and outlook lead to the creation of value over the short, medium and long term

Available at www.implats.co.za on release ESG report Detail on material economic, social and environmental performance

GRI G4 core compliance

Internal reporting guidelines in line with the UN Global Compacts

Independent assurance report Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve statement Provides updated estimates and reconciliation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves

Conforms to the South African Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (SAMREC)

Conforms to Section 12.13 of the JSE Listings Requirements

Competent persons sign-off Notice to shareholders Corporate governance

Condensed consolidated financial statements

Audit and risk committee report

Social, transformation and remuneration committee report

Notice and proxy Contents We welcome your feedback to ensure we cover all aspects Go to www.implats.co.za or email investor@implats.co.za to provide us with your feedback. 01 Financial statement assurance Report of the audit and risk committee Directors' responsibility statement Chief executive officer and chief financial officer responsibility statement Certificate by Company secretary Independent auditor's report 12 Directors' report Our purpose Creating a better future Our vision To be the most valued and responsible metals producer, creating a better Consolidated financial statements 02 18 General information 22 Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 23 Consolidated statement of financial position 24 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 26 Consolidated statement of cash flows 27 Notes to the consolidated financial statements Company financial statements 03 106 Company statement of profit or loss and 107 other comprehensive income Company statement of financial position 108 Company statement of changes in equity 109 Company statement of cash flows 110 Notes to the Company financial statements future for our stakeholders Our values The values, beliefs, attitudes and behaviours that we share set us apart and make Implats unique and special How to navigate this report 04 Additional information 124 Contact details and administration Online www.implats.co.za Direct access to all our reports

Our website has detailed investor, sustainability and business information @impalaplatinum.com www.linkedin.com/company/impalaplatinum limited www.youtube.com/implats IMPLATS - AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021 AP Accounting policies The specific principles, bases, conventions, rules and practices applied by the Company for preparing and presenting financial statements. EJ Estimates and judgements The complex or subjective judgements that have the most significant effect on amounts recognised and assumptions and other sources of estimation uncertainty where there is a significant risk of material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets or liabilities with the next reporting period. 1 Report of the audit and risk committee The Group audit and risk committee (the committee) is pleased to present its report as required by section 94 of the Companies Act, King IV and the JSE Listings Requirements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021. This report aims to provide details on how the committee satisfied its statutory and board-delegated duties during the period under review, as well as on some of the significant matters that arose and how they were addressed to ensure the integrity of the Group's financial reporting. FUNCTION AND RESPONSIBILITIES The committee's main objective is to assist the board in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities and has terms of reference in place which regulate both its statutory duties and those duties delegated to it by the board. These duties include the monitoring and evaluation of internal financial controls, evaluating the adequacy and effectiveness of accounting policies and financial and corporate reporting processes. Additionally, the committee monitors the internal and external assurance services to enable an effective control environment and that these support the integrity of information produced and reported by the Company. The committee is also responsible for IT governance. In the current reporting period, the board resolved to delegate the oversight responsibility for the Group risk management system to the committee and was accordingly renamed the "audit and risk committee". The committee has ensured that the Group risk management framework and systems are both adequate and effective. COMPOSITION The committee comprises four members all of whom are independent non-executive directors. Mr Ralph Havenstein was appointed to the committee following his appointment as an independent non-executive director on 1 January 2021. The committee held four scheduled meetings and one ad hoc meeting which was convened to attend to special business. Members1 Attendance Appointed Ms D Earp BCom, BAcc, CA(SA) (Chairman) 5/5 1 August 2018 Mr PW Davey BSc (Hons) Mining Engineering 5/5 18 February 2016 Mr R Havenstein BSc and MSc Chemical Engineering, BComm 3/3 1 January 2021 Mr PE Speckmann BCompt (Hons), CA(SA) 5/5 1 August 2018 1 Audit and risk committees members' aggregate remuneration refer note 33. Detailed board profiles and diversity information is disclosed in the annual Integrated Report which will be released on 30 September 2021 and can be accessed at www.implats.co.za. The Group chief executive officer (CEO), the chief financial officer (CFO), the chief audit executive, the executive heads representing Group financial reporting, Group management accounting, risk, insurance and compliance, legal services, the chief information officer, the external auditors as well as other members of management are standing invitees to all the committee meetings. At every scheduled quarterly meeting, the committee meets separately in closed sessions with internal auditors, external auditors and management. COMMITTEE EVALUATION PROCESS The board and sub-committees undergo effectiveness evaluations every two years on an alternating schedule. The latest results of the evaluations indicated that the committees remains effective. The recommendations and key focus areas have been included in the annual work plans. MANDATE OF THE COMMITTEE - DISCHARGE OF DUTIES The committee has discharged all its responsibilities as contained in the charter including but not limited to the following: External reporting Reviewing accounting policies and key accounting judgements and estimates

Reviewing the impairment and reversal of impairment assessments

Reviewing tax provisions and contingencies including uncertain tax matters

Monitoring the reporting processes and the preparation of fairly presented financial statements in compliance with the applicable legal and regulatory requirements and accounting standards

Monitoring the activities of internal auditors, ensuring independence of the function and recommending the internal audit charter for board approval

Recommending the integrated report and the supplementary reports for board approval

Reviewing and recommending, for adoption by the board, the financial information that is publicly disclosed, which for the year included: The interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2020 The annual results and the annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2021 Quarterly production reports Trading updates to shareholders

Considering the impacts of the JSE's proactive monitoring activities reports on the Group financial statements. Governance Considering the solvency and liquidity tests undertaken for specific transactions and distributions and making recommendations to the board in this regard

Make recommendations regarding dividend declarations in line with the Group capital allocation framework, balance sheet and liquidity policy and the dividend policy

Performing duties that are attributed to it by the Companies Act, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and King IV Code

Reviewing and approving the Group tax policy and the treasury policy

Reviewing and approving the IT governance framework

Considering the effectiveness of internal audit, approving the five-year operational strategic internal audit plan and monitoring adherence of internal audit to its annual plan. The committee also approves any proposed deviations from the annual internal audit plan

five-year operational strategic internal audit plan and monitoring adherence of internal audit to its annual plan. The committee also approves any proposed deviations from the annual internal audit plan Reviewing the expertise, experience and performance of the CFO and the finance function. 2 IMPLATS - AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021 F I N A N C I A L S TAT E M E N T A S S U R A N C E • G R O U P F I N A N C I A L S TAT E M E N T S • C O M PA N Y F I N A N C I A L S TAT E M E N T S • A D D I T I O N A L I N F O R M AT I O N Report of the audit and risk committee MANDATE OF THE COMMITTEE - DISCHARGE OF DUTIES continued External auditors Monitoring closely the activities of the external auditors including their independence, approval of audit fees and ensuring that the scope of their non-audit services provided do not impair their independence

non-audit services provided do not impair their independence Recommending the appointment of external auditors for shareholder approval and overseeing any change of the lead partner. Prior to making its nomination, the committee requested and considered all information required in terms

of Section 22.15(h) of the JSE Listings Requirements in assessing the auditor and the designated auditor's suitability for appointment. Internal control and risk management Ensuring that financial information issued to stakeholders is supported by robust internal controls and risk management processes

Discharging its duties relating to safeguarding of the Company's assets by monitoring the proper operation of adequate and effective systems of internal controls

Considering reports from, and minutes of, material subsidiary and non-controlled operations' audit and risk committees respectively, on the activities of these entities

non-controlled operations' audit and risk committees respectively, on the activities of these entities Reviewing reports from both internal and external auditors concerning the effectiveness of the internal control environment

Overseeing cooperation between internal and external audit during the year in line with the Company's combined assurance model

Monitoring and oversight of legal and compliance-related matters

compliance-related matters Monitoring the effectiveness of the information technology (IT) function and approving IT strategy

Monitoring and oversight over the implementation of the Group risk management framework and quarterly update on risk management within the Group

Confirmation of adequacy of insurance cover and placement. FOCUS AREAS DURING THE YEAR Annual reporting Interim and annual financial statements The annual financial statements have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies, which conform to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the SAICA Financial Reporting Guides and Financial Reporting Pronouncements, the requirements of the South African Companies Act, Act 71 of 2008, the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and the recommendations of King IV. Specific attention was given to areas of significant judgement which included, but was not limited to: Measurement of in-process metal inventories

in-process metal inventories Reversals of impairments

Repurchase of the ZAR convertible bonds

Accounting for the Marula Black Economic Empowerment refinancing

Environmental rehabilitation and funding

Taxation matters

Reclassification of components within equity. The committee assessed and confirmed the appropriateness of the going-concern assumption used in the annual financial statements, considering the reasonableness of the values and commodity prices included in management budgets and the capital and the liquidity plans. The committee has recommended the approval of the annual financial statements to the board. The board has subsequently approved the annual financial statements. JSE Section 3.84(k) - Group CEO and CFO sign-off on internal financial control The committee reviewed and assessed the process implemented by management to enable the CEO and the CFO to opine on the annual financial statements and the system of internal control over financial reporting. The results from the attestation process was communicated to the committee. The committee considered the identified deficiencies as well as the appropriateness of management's response including remediation, reliance on compensating controls and additional review procedures. The committee has resultantly noted the final attestation of the CEO and CFO. Integrated Report The committee is responsible for the content of the Integrated Report and to ensure compliance with the International Integrated Reporting Framework, which guides the integrated reporting process. Material matters were identified by senior management and external advisers through various workshops. These material matters and their rankings, as well as the content elements to be included in the Integrated Report were approved by the committee to form the basis of the current year report. The report will be reviewed by the committee and will be recommended to the board for approval. Mineral Reserve and Resources Report The committee has satisfied itself with the review of the Mineral Reserves and Resources report, which was prepared in accordance with the South African Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (SAMREC Code (2016)) and the relevant JSE Listings Requirements by the strategy and investment committee and the signoff by the competent person. The control environment associated with the estimation of reserves is sufficient and the committee believes the reporting to be appropriate in all material aspects. The committee reviewed and recommended for approval the Mineral Reserves and Resources report to the board for approval. IMPLATS - AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Impala Platinum Holdings Limited published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 05:27:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED 12:38a IMPALA PLATINUM : Interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and cash divid.. PU 12:28a IMPALA PLATINUM : Implats Annual Financial Statements 2021 PU 12:28a IMPALA PLATINUM : Implats ESG Report 2021 PU 02/28 IMPALA PLATINUM : Implats Integrated Annual Report 2021 PU 02/17 South African rand firms on higher commodity prices, stocks slip RE 02/12 S.African miner RBPlat recommends shareholders accept Impala's offer RE 02/01 South Africa's Impala Platinum half-year sales volumes drop 5% RE 02/01 Implats 1st Half Refined Production Fell 5% Amid Operational Issues DJ 02/01 Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Operating Results for the Six Mont.. CI 02/01 Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ended De.. CI Analyst Recommendations on IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED 2014 South Africa minister warns on economy as mines face strike threat RE