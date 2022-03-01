Impala Platinum : Implats ESG Report 2021

Supplement to the Annual Integrated Report 30 June 2021
Measuring our performance (KPIs)
KPI achieved
Improved performance, KPI not achieved
Performance unchanged or deteriorated, KPI not achieved
KPI
Zero fatalities
Fatalities at
managed operations
3
2020: 5
KPI
20% year-on-year improvement in LTIFR performance
LTIFR at managed
operations
4.92
8% deterioration y-o-y
KPI
Year-on-year reduction in number of new cases of occupational disease
No new cases of noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) (+10% shift) (measured against new industry criteria), however,
we submitted 42 cases for assessment of NIHL and possible compensation in terms of the compensation for occupational diseases criteria
42
32% decrease
y-o-y
8
7
5
5
3
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
6.35
6.01
88
102
5.30
4.92
4.55
64
62
42
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
KPI
TB incidence rate below estimated national South African average of 360 per 100 000
Annualised TB incidence
rate per 100 000
196
SA operations 33% reduction y-o-y
519
530
337
293
196
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
KPI
Ongoing operational efficiency improvements to ensure 44% of water consumed is recycled or re-used
Water recycled or re-used
51%
target
of 44%
46
45
44
51
42
2017
2018
2018
2020
2021
KPI
Continue to deliver on our social commitments through projects that meaningfully mitigate social challenges in our host communities
Socio-economic
development spend
R126m
in South Africa 12% increase y-o-y
US$2m
(R32 million) in Zimbabwe
20% decrease y-o-y
C$281 000
(R3.4 million) in Canada
105% increase y-o-y
(2020 spend only
December
Our 2020 and 2021 performance data includes Impala Canada which was incorporated into the Implats Group on 13 December 2019.
to June)
01
Overview
Our approach to reporting
Materiality assessment
Our purpose, vision, values
Our business at a glance - ESG perspective
Implats strategy framework
Embedding sustainability
Supporting United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
14 Message from the chairperson of the social, transformation and remuneration committee
18 Message from the CEO
Sustainability governance structures and processes
Improving our stakeholder relations
Implats' strategy is centered on six focus areas where targeted actions and aspirations serve to achieve our purpose and vision.
Responsible stewardship
We aspire to become an industry leader in ESG, producing metals that sustain livelihoods beyond mining and create a better future
Operational excellence
We generate superior value for all stakeholders through modern, safe, responsible, competitive and consistent operational delivery
Organisational effectiveness
We place people at the centre of our organisation, and engender a shared culture founded on our values to respect, care and deliver
Reducing our
30
Air quality management
45
environmental footprint
Mineral residue
49
Environmental
management
02 management
31
Non-mineral waste
53
Environment
Water stewardship
34
and biodiversity
56
Climate change and
Mine closure, rehabilitation
energy use management
39
Optimal capital structure We pursue value creation by sustaining and leveraging a strong and flexible balance sheet within a prudent capital allocation framework
Competitive asset portfolio
We seek to leverage, strengthen and grow our diverse asset base through operational exposure to shallow, mechanisable orebodies
Future focus
03
Social
Safety, health and wellbeing
Safety and health: Our integrated management approach
Employee and contractor safety
Employee health and wellbeing
Our people
81 Culture aligned to our purpose and vision
83 Talent attraction, retention and development
Diversity, equity and inclusion
Employee relations
Accommodation and living
94
conditions
Mine communities
96
Mine community relations
98
Mine community wellbeing
100
Mine community education
106
and skills development
Inclusive procurement and mine
108
community enterprise and
supplier development
We sustain and grow value by supporting present and future demand drivers, creating strong customer relationships and aligning our production to evolving demand
