    IMP   ZAE000083648

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(IMP)
Impala Platinum : Implats ESG Report 2021

03/01/2022
Creating a better future

ESG Report

2021

Supplement to the Annual Integrated Report 30 June 2021

Measuring our performance (KPIs)

KPI achieved

Improved performance, KPI not achieved

Performance unchanged or deteriorated, KPI not achieved

KPI

Zero fatalities



Fatalities at

managed operations

3

2020: 5

KPI

20% year-on-year improvement in LTIFR performance



LTIFR at managed

operations

4.92

8% deterioration y-o-y

KPI

Year-on-year reduction in number of new cases of occupational disease



No new cases of noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) (+10% shift) (measured against new industry criteria), however,

we submitted 42 cases for assessment of NIHL and possible compensation in terms of the compensation for occupational diseases criteria

42

32% decrease

y-o-y

8

7

5

5

3

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

6.35

6.01

88

102

5.30

4.92

4.55

64

62

42

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

KPI

TB incidence rate below estimated national South African average of 360 per 100 000



Annualised TB incidence

rate per 100 000

196

SA operations 33% reduction y-o-y

519

530

337

293

196

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

KPI

Ongoing operational efficiency improvements to ensure 44% of water consumed is recycled or re-used



Water recycled or re-used

51%

target

of 44%

46

45

44

51

42

2017

2018

2018

2020

2021

KPI

Continue to deliver on our social commitments through projects that meaningfully mitigate social challenges in our host communities



Socio-economic

development spend

R126m

in South Africa 12% increase y-o-y

US$2m

(R32 million) in Zimbabwe

20% decrease y-o-y

C$281 000

(R3.4 million) in Canada

105% increase y-o-y

(2020 spend only

December

Our 2020 and 2021 performance data includes Impala Canada which was incorporated into the Implats Group on 13 December 2019.

to June)

Contents

We welcome your feedback to ensure we cover all aspects

Go to www.implats.co.za or email

investor@implats.co.za to provide us with your feedback.

01

Overview

  1. Our approach to reporting
  2. Materiality assessment
  1. Our purpose, vision, values
  2. Our business at a glance - ESG perspective
  3. Implats strategy framework
  4. Embedding sustainability
  5. Supporting United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

14 Message from the chairperson of the social, transformation and remuneration committee

18 Message from the CEO

  1. Sustainability governance structures and processes
  2. Improving our stakeholder relations

Implats' strategy is centered on six focus areas where targeted actions and aspirations serve to achieve our purpose and vision.

Responsible stewardship

We aspire to become an industry leader in ESG, producing metals that sustain livelihoods beyond mining and create a better future

Operational excellence

We generate superior value for all stakeholders through modern, safe, responsible, competitive and consistent operational delivery

Organisational effectiveness

We place people at the centre of our organisation, and engender a shared culture founded on our values to respect, care and deliver

Reducing our

30

Air quality management

45

environmental footprint

Mineral residue

49

Environmental

management

02 management

31

Non-mineral waste

53

Environment

Water stewardship

34

and biodiversity

56

Climate change and

Mine closure, rehabilitation

energy use management

39

Optimal capital structure We pursue value creation by sustaining and leveraging a strong and flexible balance sheet within a prudent capital allocation framework

Competitive asset portfolio

We seek to leverage, strengthen and grow our diverse asset base through operational exposure to shallow, mechanisable orebodies

Future focus

03

Social

  1. Safety, health and wellbeing
  2. Safety and health: Our integrated management approach
  3. Employee and contractor safety
  1. Employee health and wellbeing
  1. Our people

81 Culture aligned to our purpose and vision

83 Talent attraction, retention and development

  1. Diversity, equity and inclusion
  1. Employee relations

Accommodation and living

94

conditions

Mine communities

96

Mine community relations

98

Mine community wellbeing

100

Mine community education

106

and skills development

Inclusive procurement and mine

108

community enterprise and

supplier development

We sustain and grow value by supporting present and future demand drivers, creating strong customer relationships and aligning our production to evolving demand

How to navigate this report

For easy navigation and cross referencing, we have included the adjacent icons within this report: Our strategic pillars to make referencing between our report suite easier. With this report we also include additional information relating to online topics.

Information available on our website (www.implats.co.za)

Information available elsewhere in this report

04 05

Online www.implats.co.za

Governance

115 Ethics and integrity

  1. Respecting human rights
  2. Responsible sourcing
  3. Our risk management process

Appendix

Independent review of Implats' 2021

122

social investments

Performance tables

123

Independent auditor's assurance report

138

on the selected sustainability

performance information

Contact details

ibc

  • Direct access to all our reports
  • Our website has detailed investor, sustainability and business information

@impalaplatinum.com

www.linkedin.com/company/impala-platinum

www.youtube.com/implats

IMPLATS  - ESG REPORT 2021

1

Creating a better future

through the metals we produce

2

IMPLATS  -  ESG REPORT 2021

OVERVIEW  •

ENVIRONMENT  •

SOCIAL  •

GOVERNANCE  •

APPENDIX  •

Overview

Committed to supplying metals needed to develop, sustain and improve our world

IMPLATS  -  ESG REPORT 2021

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 05:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
