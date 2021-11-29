Log in
    IMP   ZAE000083648

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(IMP)
Impala Platinum Makes Firm Intention to Acquire Royal Bafokeng Platinum

11/29/2021 | 01:54am EST
By Joe Hoppe

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. said Monday that it firmly intends to make an offer to acquire peer mining company Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd.

Implats, a South African precious-metals company, said that it will offer RBPlat shareholders 150 South African rand ($9.20) a share, consisting of a cash amount of ZAR90 per offer share and 0.3 ordinary share in Implats, valued at ZAR60. The offer price represents a premium of 23% to RBPlat's closing share price of ZAR121.92 on Wednesday, which it provided as a reference date, and a 24% premium to its closing price Friday.

The deal is conditional upon several factors, including RBPlat shareholders constituting more than 50% of the company's share capital accepting the deal, the company said.

Implats said the acquisition would deliver on its strategy to increase its exposure to low-cost, shallow, mechanized assets, and further its high-value, sustainable and competitive portfolio.

The company had initially said on Oct. 27 that it was in talks to buy RBPlat, before saying that the deal fell through on Nov. 9 as the target's largest shareholder was no longer supportive.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED -6.77% 180.29 End-of-day quote.-10.70%
PLATINUM -0.92% 971 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED -3.12% 121 End-of-day quote.85.07%
Financials
Sales 2022 122 B 7 529 M 7 529 M
Net income 2022 33 220 M 2 055 M 2 055 M
Net cash 2022 32 953 M 2 039 M 2 039 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,33x
Yield 2022 13,4%
Capitalization 147 B 9 029 M 9 079 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,6%
Technical analysis trends IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 180,29 ZAR
Average target price 279,88 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 55,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolaas Johannes Muller Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Meroonisha Kerber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Noluthando Dorian Bahedile Orleyn Chairman
Gerhard Potgieter Chief Operating Officer
Alastair S. Macfarlane Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.70%9 029
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-20.17%8 277
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.29.51%7 680
HECLA MINING COMPANY-13.89%3 003
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD32.83%2 342
SILVERCREST METALS INC.-24.81%1 211