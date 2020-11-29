Log in
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(IMP)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 11/26
163.04 ZAR   +5.05%
IMPALA PLATINUM : Vestingof shares and subsequent sales in terms of the Bonus Share Plan
PU
IMPALA PLATINUM : Appointment of debt officer
PU
INTEREST PAYMENT ANNOUNCEMENT : Imcb22
PU
Impala Platinum : Vestingof shares and subsequent sales in terms of the Bonus Share Plan

11/29/2020 | 02:39pm EST
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1957/001979/06)

JSE Share code: IMP

ISIN: ZAE000083648

ADR code: IMPUY ("Implats")

VESTING OF SHARES AND SUBSEQUENT SALES IN TERMS OF THE BONUS SHARE PLAN (BSP)

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.65 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given of the following dealings by directors, the company secretary and prescribed officers of Implats, after having received clearance to do so in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

The transactions below were pursuant to a deferral of vesting for purposes of the Minimum Shareholding Requirement (MSR), vesting of the Bonus Share awards in the Company's LTIP Scheme and the applicable subsequent sales which took place on market. The election of certain executives to commit the Bonus Shares towards the MSR took place before the vesting date. To this end, the vesting of the Bonus Shares for these executives has been deferred to 1 January 2025 as per the Rules of the Implats MSR Policy.

Name:

L Samuel

Designation:

Executive Director

Company:

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares of no par value

Nature of interest:

Direct Beneficial

Number of shares deferred and

committed towards the MSR:

15 108

Number of shares sold:

0

The participant has elected to commit these shares towards the MSR and to defer vesting of the Bonus Share award to 1 January 2025.

Name:

NJ Muller

Designation:

Chief Executive Officer

Company:

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares of no par value

Nature of interest:

Direct Beneficial

Number of shares deferred and

committed towards the MSR:

42 542

Number of shares sold:

0

The participant has elected to commit these shares towards the MSR and to defer vesting of the Bonus Share award to 1 January 2025.

Name:

GS Potgieter

Designation:

Prescribed officer

Company:

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares of no par value

Nature of interest:

Direct Beneficial

Number of shares deferred and

committed towards the MSR:

25 225

Number of shares sold:

0

The participant has elected to commit these shares towards the MSR and to defer vesting of the Bonus Share award to 1 January 2025.

Name:

K Pillay

Designation:

Prescribed officer

Company:

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares of no par value

Nature of interest:

Direct Beneficial

Number of shares deferred and

committed towards the MSR:

466

Number of shares sold:

0

The participant has elected to commit these shares towards the MSR and to defer vesting of the Bonus Share award to 1 January 2025.

Name:

MC Munroe

Designation:

Prescribed officer

Company:

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares of no par value

Nature of interest:

Direct Beneficial

Date of transaction:

24 November 2020

Number of shares vested and sold:

5 104

VWAP on day of vesting:

R160.3868

Sale price per share:

R160.3868

Lowest price per share:

R158.2000

Highest price per share:

R168.5100

Value of transaction:

R818 614.23

In addition, the participant has elected to commit 3 403 shares towards the MSR and to defer vesting of the Bonus Share award to 1 January 2025.

Name:

A Mhembere

Designation:

Prescribed officer

Company:

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares of no par value

Nature of interest:

Direct Beneficial

Date of transaction:

24 November 2020

Number of shares vested and sold:

49 826

VWAP on day of vesting:

R160.3868

Sale price per share:

R160.3868

Lowest price per share:

R158.2000

Highest price per share:

R168.5100

Value of transaction:

R7 991 432.70

In addition, the participant has elected to commit 26 829 shares towards the MSR and to defer vesting of the Bonus Share award to 1 January 2025.

Name:

JC Andrews

Designation:

Prescribed officer

Company:

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares of no par value

Nature of interest:

Direct Beneficial

Date of transaction:

24 November 2020

Number of shares vested and sold:

3 526

VWAP on day of vesting:

R160.3868

Sale price per share:

R160.3868

Lowest price per share:

R158.2000

Highest price per share:

R168.5100

Value of transaction:

R565 523.86

Participant elected to retain 4 057 shares.

Name:

Designation:

Company: Class of shares: Nature of interest: Date of transaction:

Number of shares vested and sold: VWAP on day of vesting:

Sale price per share: Lowest price per share: Highest price per share: Value of transaction:

Name:

Designation:

Company: Class of shares: Nature of interest: Date of transaction:

Number of shares vested and sold: VWAP on day of vesting:

Sale price per share: Lowest price per share: Highest price per share: Value of transaction:

Name:

Designation:

Company: Class of shares: Nature of interest: Date of transaction:

Number of shares vested and sold: VWAP on day of vesting:

Sale price per share: Lowest price per share:

TT Llale

Company secretary

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Ordinary shares of no par value Direct Beneficial

24 November 2020

3 784

R160.3868

R160.3868

R158.2000

R168.5100

R606 903.65

  1. Theron Prescribed officer
    Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Ordinary shares of no par value Direct Beneficial
    24 November 2020
    8 369
    R160.3868
    R160.3868
    R158.2000
    R168.5100
    R1 342 277.13

SE Sibiya Prescribed officer

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Ordinary shares of no par value Direct Beneficial

24 November 2020

6 174

R160.3868

R160.3868

R158.2000

Highest price per share:

Value of transaction:

Name:

Designation:

Company: Class of shares: Nature of interest: Date of transaction:

Number of shares vested and sold: VWAP on day of vesting:

Sale price per share: Lowest price per share: Highest price per share: Value of transaction:

Queries: Johan Theron

E-mail:johan.theron@implats.co.za

  1. +27 (0) 11 731 9013/43
  1. +27 (0) 82 809 0166

Alice Lourens

E-mail:alice.lourens@implats.co.za

  1. +27 (0) 11 731 9033/43
  1. +27 (0) 82 498 3608

R168.5100

R990 228.10

  1. Nhlapo Prescribed officer
    Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Ordinary shares of no par value Direct Beneficial
    24 November 2020
    5 434
    R160.3868
    R160.3868
    R158.2000
    R168.5100
    R871 541.87

Emma Townshend

E-mail :emma.townshend@implats.co.za

T : +27 (0) 21 794 8345

M : +27 (0) 82 415 3770

26 November 2020

Johannesburg

Sponsor to Implats

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 19:38:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
