Impala Platinum : Vestingof shares and subsequent sales in terms of the Bonus Share Plan

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1957/001979/06)

JSE Share code: IMP

ISIN: ZAE000083648

ADR code: IMPUY ("Implats")

VESTING OF SHARES AND SUBSEQUENT SALES IN TERMS OF THE BONUS SHARE PLAN (BSP)

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.65 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given of the following dealings by directors, the company secretary and prescribed officers of Implats, after having received clearance to do so in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

The transactions below were pursuant to a deferral of vesting for purposes of the Minimum Shareholding Requirement (MSR), vesting of the Bonus Share awards in the Company's LTIP Scheme and the applicable subsequent sales which took place on market. The election of certain executives to commit the Bonus Shares towards the MSR took place before the vesting date. To this end, the vesting of the Bonus Shares for these executives has been deferred to 1 January 2025 as per the Rules of the Implats MSR Policy.

Name: L Samuel Designation: Executive Director Company: Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Class of shares: Ordinary shares of no par value Nature of interest: Direct Beneficial Number of shares deferred and committed towards the MSR: 15 108 Number of shares sold: 0

The participant has elected to commit these shares towards the MSR and to defer vesting of the Bonus Share award to 1 January 2025.

Name: NJ Muller Designation: Chief Executive Officer Company: Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Class of shares: Ordinary shares of no par value Nature of interest: Direct Beneficial Number of shares deferred and committed towards the MSR: 42 542 Number of shares sold: 0

The participant has elected to commit these shares towards the MSR and to defer vesting of the Bonus Share award to 1 January 2025.