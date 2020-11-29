Impala Platinum : Vestingof shares and subsequent sales in terms of the Bonus Share Plan

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1957/001979/06)
JSE Share code: IMP
ISIN: ZAE000083648
ADR code: IMPUY ("Implats")
VESTING OF SHARES AND SUBSEQUENT SALES IN TERMS OF THE BONUS SHARE PLAN (BSP)
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.65 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given of the following dealings by directors, the company secretary and prescribed officers of Implats, after having received clearance to do so in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.
The transactions below were pursuant to a deferral of vesting for purposes of the Minimum Shareholding Requirement (MSR), vesting of the Bonus Share awards in the Company's LTIP Scheme and the applicable subsequent sales which took place on market. The election of certain executives to commit the Bonus Shares towards the MSR took place before the vesting date. To this end, the vesting of the Bonus Shares for these executives has been deferred to 1 January 2025 as per the Rules of the Implats MSR Policy.
|
Name:
|
L Samuel
|
Designation:
|
Executive Director
|
Company:
|
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares of no par value
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct Beneficial
|
Number of shares deferred and
|
|
committed towards the MSR:
|
15 108
|
Number of shares sold:
|
0
The participant has elected to commit these shares towards the MSR and to defer vesting of the Bonus Share award to 1 January 2025.
|
Name:
|
NJ Muller
|
Designation:
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Company:
|
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares of no par value
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct Beneficial
|
Number of shares deferred and
|
|
committed towards the MSR:
|
42 542
|
Number of shares sold:
|
0
The participant has elected to commit these shares towards the MSR and to defer vesting of the Bonus Share award to 1 January 2025.
|
Name:
|
GS Potgieter
|
Designation:
|
Prescribed officer
|
Company:
|
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares of no par value
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct Beneficial
|
Number of shares deferred and
|
|
committed towards the MSR:
|
25 225
|
Number of shares sold:
|
0
The participant has elected to commit these shares towards the MSR and to defer vesting of the Bonus Share award to 1 January 2025.
|
Name:
|
K Pillay
|
Designation:
|
Prescribed officer
|
Company:
|
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares of no par value
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct Beneficial
|
Number of shares deferred and
|
|
committed towards the MSR:
|
466
|
Number of shares sold:
|
0
The participant has elected to commit these shares towards the MSR and to defer vesting of the Bonus Share award to 1 January 2025.
|
Name:
|
MC Munroe
|
Designation:
|
Prescribed officer
|
Company:
|
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares of no par value
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct Beneficial
|
Date of transaction:
|
24 November 2020
|
Number of shares vested and sold:
|
5 104
|
VWAP on day of vesting:
|
R160.3868
|
Sale price per share:
|
R160.3868
|
Lowest price per share:
|
R158.2000
|
Highest price per share:
|
R168.5100
|
Value of transaction:
|
R818 614.23
In addition, the participant has elected to commit 3 403 shares towards the MSR and to defer vesting of the Bonus Share award to 1 January 2025.
|
Name:
|
A Mhembere
|
Designation:
|
Prescribed officer
|
Company:
|
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares of no par value
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct Beneficial
|
Date of transaction:
|
24 November 2020
|
Number of shares vested and sold:
|
49 826
|
VWAP on day of vesting:
|
R160.3868
|
Sale price per share:
|
R160.3868
|
Lowest price per share:
|
R158.2000
|
Highest price per share:
|
R168.5100
|
Value of transaction:
|
R7 991 432.70
In addition, the participant has elected to commit 26 829 shares towards the MSR and to defer vesting of the Bonus Share award to 1 January 2025.
|
Name:
|
JC Andrews
|
Designation:
|
Prescribed officer
|
Company:
|
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares of no par value
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct Beneficial
|
Date of transaction:
|
24 November 2020
|
Number of shares vested and sold:
|
3 526
|
VWAP on day of vesting:
|
R160.3868
|
Sale price per share:
|
R160.3868
|
Lowest price per share:
|
R158.2000
|
Highest price per share:
|
R168.5100
|
Value of transaction:
|
R565 523.86
Participant elected to retain 4 057 shares.
TT Llale
Company secretary
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Ordinary shares of no par value Direct Beneficial
24 November 2020
3 784
R160.3868
R160.3868
R158.2000
R168.5100
R606 903.65
-
Theron Prescribed officer
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Ordinary shares of no par value Direct Beneficial
24 November 2020
8 369
R160.3868
R160.3868
R158.2000
R168.5100
R1 342 277.13
SE Sibiya Prescribed officer
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Ordinary shares of no par value Direct Beneficial
24 November 2020
6 174
R160.3868
R160.3868
R158.2000
Highest price per share:
Value of transaction:
Name:
Designation:
Company: Class of shares: Nature of interest: Date of transaction:
Number of shares vested and sold: VWAP on day of vesting:
Sale price per share: Lowest price per share: Highest price per share: Value of transaction:
Queries: Johan Theron
E-mail:johan.theron@implats.co.za
-
+27 (0) 11 731 9013/43
-
+27 (0) 82 809 0166
Alice Lourens
E-mail:alice.lourens@implats.co.za
-
+27 (0) 11 731 9033/43
-
+27 (0) 82 498 3608
R168.5100
R990 228.10
-
Nhlapo Prescribed officer
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Ordinary shares of no par value Direct Beneficial
24 November 2020
5 434
R160.3868
R160.3868
R158.2000
R168.5100
R871 541.87
Emma Townshend
E-mail :emma.townshend@implats.co.za
T : +27 (0) 21 794 8345
M : +27 (0) 82 415 3770
26 November 2020
Johannesburg
Sponsor to Implats
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking
