  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Impala Platinum Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    IMP   ZAE000083648

IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED

(IMP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 07/27
248.29 ZAR   -0.96%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Implats Says Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Rose by at Least 20%

07/28/2021 | 06:38am EDT
By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. said Wednesday that it expects its headline and basic earnings for the year ended in June to increase by at least 20%, reflecting stronger production and prices.

The precious-metals miner said both headline and basic earnings are expected to be at least 19.2 billion South African rand ($1.30 billion).

Implats said that a significant increase in the basket price for platinum group metals and higher sales volumes resulted in higher revenue and improved profitability for the period.

Refined production rose 16% in the year to 3.3 million ounces, and sales volumes were up 17% at 3.3 million.

In addition, average revenue per ounce of 6E sold jumped 59% to ZAR39,478, Implats said.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-21 0637ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.96% 248.29 End-of-day quote.22.98%
PLATINUM -0.15% 1054.489 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
Financials
Sales 2021 135 B 9 118 M 9 118 M
Net income 2021 52 413 M 3 542 M 3 542 M
Net cash 2021 30 433 M 2 057 M 2 057 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,98x
Yield 2021 10,1%
Capitalization 199 B 13 431 M 13 440 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,8%
Technical analysis trends IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 248,29 ZAR
Average target price 335,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolaas Johannes Muller Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Meroonisha Kerber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Noluthando Dorian Bahedile Orleyn Chairman
Gerhard Potgieter Chief Operating Officer
Babalwa Ngonyama Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED22.98%13 431
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED2.53%12 187
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.34.00%8 224
HECLA MINING COMPANY-0.46%3 454
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD34.59%2 330
SILVERCREST METALS INC.-28.40%1 172