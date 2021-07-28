Implats Says Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Rose by at Least 20%

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. said Wednesday that it expects its headline and basic earnings for the year ended in June to increase by at least 20%, reflecting stronger production and prices.

The precious-metals miner said both headline and basic earnings are expected to be at least 19.2 billion South African rand ($1.30 billion).

Implats said that a significant increase in the basket price for platinum group metals and higher sales volumes resulted in higher revenue and improved profitability for the period.

Refined production rose 16% in the year to 3.3 million ounces, and sales volumes were up 17% at 3.3 million.

In addition, average revenue per ounce of 6E sold jumped 59% to ZAR39,478, Implats said.

