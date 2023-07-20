NAIROBI (Reuters) - South Africa's Northam Platinum has sold its stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum, ending a protracted battle for control of the smaller miner with rival Impala Platinum.

Northam said in a statement it accepted Impala's offer to sell its 34.5% in RBPlat to the bigger rival and will receive 9 billion rand in cash and about 30 million Impala shares.

The transactions ends a battle for control of the smaller platinum-group metals producer RBPlat, which has shallow and mechanized mines that both Northam and Impala wanted to gain control.

The sale of the shares could enable Northam to pay its first dividend, implement share buy backs and cut down debt, it said in the statement.

"The disposal also presents Northam with an opportunity to significantly strengthen its balance sheet and liquidity position," it said.

Impala has always wanted control of RBPlat, which has mines that are adjacent to its own ageing, costly and deep-level shafts at the Rustenburg mining complex.

"The outcome represents the best possible outcome for all parties and our focus now shifts firmly to integrating the business and delivering value for our shareholders, the broader Rustenburg community and country," Impala spokesperson Johan Theron said.

