Impax Asset Management : AIFM) Limited Section 172 Statement 2021

Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited

Section 172 Statement for year ended 30 September 2021

Corporate strategy

Impax is a specialist asset manager investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy and seeks to be the leading investment manager in this area. Impax establishes and seeks to grow a small number of scalable products and to sustain excellent investment performance and markets these products predominantly to larger investors who can deploy a significant quantity of capital. To achieve these objectives, the Company recognises the importance of attracting outstanding investment talent and retaining a core senior management team whose interests are aligned with those of shareholders.

Creating and promoting value for all stakeholders

Section 172 of the Companies Act 2006 requires the Board to act in the way that they consider would most likely promote the success of the Company for the benefit of all stakeholders. In turn the Directors ensure that they, and the management team, have regard, amongst other matters, to:

The likely consequences of any decisions in the long term.

The interests of the Company's staff.

The need to foster the Company's business relationships with suppliers, customers,

distribution partners and others.

The need to grow the value of the business for our shareholders.

The impact of the Company's operations on the community and the environment.

The desirability of the Company maintaining a reputation for high standards of business conduct.

The need to act fairly as between members of the Company.

The table below sets out our key stakeholders and how we have engaged with them in the period. Further details are provided in the Annual Report of our parent company, Impax Asset Management Group plc.