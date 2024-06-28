Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited

Section 172 Statement for the year ended 30 September 2023

Community and We are committed to operating to the highest standards of corporate

the environment responsibility, recognising our responsibility to the community in which we

operate, and to a wider society.

We support a low-carbon economy, primarily through our investment

decisions, company engagement, our collaboration with clients and

stakeholders and policy advocacy. We are committed to reducing our

operational emissions; Scope 1, 2 & 3.

We are members of the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative.

Impax partners with organisations aligned with our focus on the transition to

a more sustainable economy, focusing on green skills and education.

We facilitate charitable giving by our staff via numerous schemes and match

many of the contributions. We also encourage staff to volunteer both as

individuals and on Company organised initiatives. Our aim is that by the end

of 2025, we would donate 1% of after-tax profits to charitable causes.

Highlights during the period for the Group:

• As of 31 December 2022, 64% of Impax's AUM were invested in

assets that we assess to be 'climate solutions'.

• We significantly expanded our community activity during the period,

donating £504,933 (2022: £287,382) to charitable causes.

• Developed new community partnerships with Country Trust and

Groundwork UK.

Industry wide We believe that working in collaboration with like-minded organisations can

groups be more effective in bringing about change.

During the period we participated in a number of collaborative initiatives. We

have also recently started combining company engagement and our policy

advocacy activities, seeking to shape company practices through regulatory

or policy change. See Impax Stewardship and Advocacy Report 2023 for full

details.

We recently launched the Impax Sustainability Centre to coordinate our

activity in this area.

Financial Impax is a global business which has a strong focus on ethical conduct and

industry compliance with applicable requirements in all jurisdictions where we

regulators operate.

We are committed to regulatory reporting and disclosures which benefit

market transparency and integrity.

We seek to contribute positively to evolving regulatory standards and actively

advocate for sustainable regulatory policies relevant to our activities and

clients.

We provided comments to regulators on a range of regulatory proposals and

rules including:

• The FCA's consultation paper on Sustainable Disclosure

Requirements and investment labels and the FCA's discussion paper

'Finance for positive sustainable change: governance, incentives and