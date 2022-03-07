Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Impax Asset Management Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPX   GB0004905260

IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC

(IPX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Impax Asset Management : Grows North American Distribution Team with Addition of Institutional, Defined Contribution Sales Hires

03/07/2022 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 7, 2022 - Impax Asset Management, the specialist asset manager investing in the transition to a more sustainable economy, and investment adviser to Pax World Funds, today announced the expansion of its North American distribution team, with the appointments of Tamara (Tami) Jackson as Director of Institutional Sales for the eastern US region, and Jeffrey Vilker as Head of Defined Contribution Sales. Jackson and Vilker will help Impax continue to increase its institutional client base in North America.

"Impax is recognized as a leader in investing in the transition to a sustainable economy," says Ed Farrington, Head of Distribution for North America at Impax Asset Management. "This makes us a destination for plan sponsors and consultants who increasingly look to add sustainable options to plans - including defined contribution. We are delighted to welcome Tami and Jeff to the team."

Ms. Jackson joins the firm with more than 25 years of experience in institutional sales and investment management. Before joining Impax she served as Senior Strategic Consultant for the UK-based sustainable asset manager Osmosis Investment Management, where she helped the firm secure new clients and consultant partnership opportunities. Previously, she served in senior roles with BNP Paribas Asset Management, Northern Trust Global Investments, Dresdner RCM Global Investors, and Impact Assets, a donor advised fund.

Before joining Impax, Mr. Vilker served as Director of Institutional Sales at Harris Associates, parent company to the Oakmark Funds, where he supported all activities related to defined contribution funds. To his role at Impax he brings 26 years of professional sales and marketing experience as well as more than a decade in asset management. Before Harris Associates, he held senior sales positions in the consumer packaging, information technology and aerospace fields.

About Impax Asset Management

Founded in 1998, Impax is a specialist asset manager, with approximately £37.9 billion/$50.9 billion as of January 31, 2022, in both listed and private markets strategies, investing in the opportunities arising from the transition to a more sustainable global economy.

Impax believes that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency. These trends will drive growth for well-positioned companies and create risks for those unable or unwilling to adapt.

The company seeks to invest in higher quality companies with strong business models that demonstrate sound management of risk. Impax offers a well-rounded suite of investment solutions spanning multiple asset classes seeking superior risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term.

Impax has approximately 225 staff across six offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland and Hong Kong, making it one of the investment management sector's largest investment teams dedicated to sustainable development.

www.impaxam.com

Impax Asset Management LLC, formerly Pax World Management LLC, is investment adviser to Pax World Funds.

Mutual fund investing involves risk, including loss of principal.

You should always consider Pax World Funds' investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. For this and other important information, please obtain a fund prospectus by calling 800.767.1729 or visiting www.impaxam.com. Please read it carefully before investing.

Copyright © 2022 Impax Asset Management LLC, formerly Pax World Management LLC. All rights reserved. Pax World Funds are distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC. Member: FINRA. Foreside Financial Services, LLC. is not affiliated with Impax Asset Management LLC.

IMPX-20220224-1005

Disclaimer

Impax Asset Management Group plc published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 18:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC
09:20aIMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT : Global Order Execution Policy
PU
02/14Impax Asset Management Group plc Announces Distribution Agreement
CI
02/10IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/24IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT : BIPRU Pillar 3 Disclosures 31 December 2021
PU
01/18IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT : AIFM) Limited Section 172 Statement 2021
PU
01/18IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT : Section 172 Statement 2021
PU
01/17Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired unknown minority stake in Bullfinch Asset Akt..
CI
01/13IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT : Global Order Execution Policy
PU
01/10FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.5% Dragged by Housebuilders
DJ
01/10FTSE Edges Lower, November GDP Data Could Lift Sterling
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 197 M 260 M 260 M
Net income 2022 59,8 M 79,0 M 79,0 M
Net cash 2022 81,1 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 3,35%
Capitalization 1 063 M 1 394 M 1 405 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,99x
EV / Sales 2023 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 216
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Impax Asset Management Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 855,00 GBX
Average target price 1 555,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 82,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Richard Simm Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles David Ridge Chief Financial Officer
Sally Bridgeland Chairman
Darren Johnson Chief Operating Officer
Lindsey Brace Martinez Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC-41.92%1 405
BLACKSTONE INC.-6.36%81 503
KKR & CO. INC.-24.98%33 039
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-18.08%19 114
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-20.51%15 550
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-15.80%14 160