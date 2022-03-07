Impax Asset Management : Grows North American Distribution Team with Addition of Institutional, Defined Contribution Sales Hires

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 7, 2022 - Impax Asset Management, the specialist asset manager investing in the transition to a more sustainable economy, and investment adviser to Pax World Funds, today announced the expansion of its North American distribution team, with the appointments of Tamara (Tami) Jackson as Director of Institutional Sales for the eastern US region, and Jeffrey Vilker as Head of Defined Contribution Sales. Jackson and Vilker will help Impax continue to increase its institutional client base in North America.

"Impax is recognized as a leader in investing in the transition to a sustainable economy," says Ed Farrington, Head of Distribution for North America at Impax Asset Management. "This makes us a destination for plan sponsors and consultants who increasingly look to add sustainable options to plans - including defined contribution. We are delighted to welcome Tami and Jeff to the team."

Ms. Jackson joins the firm with more than 25 years of experience in institutional sales and investment management. Before joining Impax she served as Senior Strategic Consultant for the UK-based sustainable asset manager Osmosis Investment Management, where she helped the firm secure new clients and consultant partnership opportunities. Previously, she served in senior roles with BNP Paribas Asset Management, Northern Trust Global Investments, Dresdner RCM Global Investors, and Impact Assets, a donor advised fund.

Before joining Impax, Mr. Vilker served as Director of Institutional Sales at Harris Associates, parent company to the Oakmark Funds, where he supported all activities related to defined contribution funds. To his role at Impax he brings 26 years of professional sales and marketing experience as well as more than a decade in asset management. Before Harris Associates, he held senior sales positions in the consumer packaging, information technology and aerospace fields.

About Impax Asset Management

Founded in 1998, Impax is a specialist asset manager, with approximately £37.9 billion/$50.9 billion as of January 31, 2022, in both listed and private markets strategies, investing in the opportunities arising from the transition to a more sustainable global economy.

Impax believes that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency. These trends will drive growth for well-positioned companies and create risks for those unable or unwilling to adapt.

The company seeks to invest in higher quality companies with strong business models that demonstrate sound management of risk. Impax offers a well-rounded suite of investment solutions spanning multiple asset classes seeking superior risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term.

Impax has approximately 225 staff across six offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland and Hong Kong, making it one of the investment management sector's largest investment teams dedicated to sustainable development.

www.impaxam.com

Impax Asset Management LLC, formerly Pax World Management LLC, is investment adviser to Pax World Funds.

Mutual fund investing involves risk, including loss of principal.

You should always consider Pax World Funds' investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. For this and other important information, please obtain a fund prospectus by calling 800.767.1729 or visiting www.impaxam.com. Please read it carefully before investing.

Copyright © 2022 Impax Asset Management LLC, formerly Pax World Management LLC. All rights reserved. Pax World Funds are distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC. Member: FINRA. Foreside Financial Services, LLC. is not affiliated with Impax Asset Management LLC.

IMPX-20220224-1005