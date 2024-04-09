Impax, the AIM listed specialist investor focused on the transition to a more sustainable economy, today provides an update on the development of its assets under discretionary and advisory management ("AUM") for the second quarter of its financial year.

On 31st March 2024, the Company's AUM totalled £39.6 billion, representing an increase of 1.3% over the three-month period.

Ian Simm, Chief Executive, commented:

"I am pleased to be able to report another quarter of rising AUM in the context of sustained positive market sentiment. Although our net flows were moderately negative, the outflows were overwhelmingly from a small number of intermediary clients largely representing European private wealth, and we again recorded an increase in the number of institutional clients, and no segregated mandate terminations.

"Following nearly two years of relative headwinds, asset owner sentiment around the transition to a more sustainable economy and associated areas of Impax expertise has improved in recent months. Looking ahead, we continue to develop a healthy pipeline of potential new business and to expand our distribution capabilities around the world."

Movements in the Company's AUM for the quarter ended 31 March 2024

About Impax Asset Management

Founded in 1998, Impax is a specialist asset manager, with approximately £39.6 billion of 31 March 2024 in both listed and private markets strategies, investing in the opportunities arising from the transition to a more sustainable global economy.

Impax believes that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency. These trends will drive growth for well-positioned companies and create risks for those unable or unwilling to adapt.

The company seeks to invest in higher quality companies with strong business models that demonstrate sound management of risk. Impax offers a well-rounded suite of investment solutions spanning multiple asset classes seeking superior risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term.

Impax has approximately 300 employees1 across its offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland, Hong Kong and Japan making it one of the investment management sector's largest investment teams dedicated to sustainable development.

