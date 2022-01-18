Impax Asset Management : Section 172 Statement 2021

Log in
Impax Asset Management Limited

Section 172 Statement for year ended 30 September 2021

Corporate strategy

Impax Asset Management Limited ("Impax" or "the Company") is a specialist asset manager investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy and seeks to be the leading investment manager in this area. Impax establishes and seeks to grow a small number of scalable products and to sustain excellent investment performance. Impax markets these products predominantly to larger investors who can deploy a significant quantity of capital. To achieve these objectives, the Company recognises the importance of attracting outstanding investment talent and retaining a core senior management team whose interests are aligned with those of shareholders.

Creating and promoting value for all stakeholders

Section 172 of the Companies Act 2006 requires the Board to act in the way that they consider would most likely promote the success of the Company for the benefit of all stakeholders. In turn the Directors ensure that they, and the management team, have regard, amongst other matters, to:

  • The likely consequences of any decisions in the long term.
  • The interests of the Company's staff.
  • The need to foster the Company's business relationships with suppliers, customers,
  • distribution partners and others.
  • The need to grow the value of the business for our shareholders.
  • The impact of the Company's operations on the community and the environment.
  • The desirability of the Company maintaining a reputation for high standards of business conduct.
  • The need to act fairly as between members of the Company.

The table below sets out our key stakeholders and how we have engaged with them in the period. Further details are provided in the Annual Report of our parent company, Impax Asset Management Group plc.

Stakeholder

Approach to stakeholder engagement

Clients

We provide a wide range of investment products and solutions to our clients

who are predominantly institutional investors and pension funds.

We are focused on ensuring that we are managing all our funds and

accounts in line with clients' investment objectives and within a framework

that is fully compliant with applicable regulations and policies.

We seek to deliver consistent outcomes for our clients and superior financial

returns over the longer term.

We conduct fundamental analysis which incorporates long-term risks,

including Environmental, Social & Governance ("ESG") factors.

We focus on four areas broader beyond financial returns: corporate

engagement and stewardship; environmental impact reporting; policy and

advocacy; and thought leadership.

Our client teams build long-term relationships and a deep understanding or

our clients' needs and expectations.

Informed by our dialogue with clients we develop new products to provide client solutions and invest our own balance sheet as seed capital.

Highlights during the period:

  • Continued strong investment performance.
  • Significant new mandate wins.
  • We continue to focus on managing our capacity and have significant headroom within our existing strategies.
  • Thought leadership highlights included a report on water impact.

Shareholders

Our shareholder is Impax Asset Management Group plc, whose

shareholder are institutional and individual investors. We share full details

of the Company's performance with the parent company.

The governance and management of the Company is driven by the Board

and Executive Committee. We seek to adhere to high standards of corporate

governance and reporting.

We manage and optimise a scalable platform for growth, including systems,

processes, and infrastructure. We balance tight costs control with the needs

of an expanding business. We have strong cost controls and a rising

operating margin.

Via our parent company we are committed to full disclosure and clear

communications with institutional and private shareholders and hold

meetings throughout the year.

Colleagues

We seek to offer a stimulating, collaborative, and supportive workplace for

our people.

We are focused on integrating our one-team culture, expanding our global

presence, ensuring business resilience through scalability, and sustaining a

high-performing environment.

We prioritise investment to empower our colleagues to reach their full

potential. This includes both professional and personal development

training to ensure we have the skills needed to develop the business.

We are committed to equality, diversity and inclusion (E,D&I). We value

individuals and seek to understand our peoples' perspectives and to reflect

their views.

We remain focused on addressing the gender pay gap, particularly at senior

management level.

We learn from and act on the feedback from our colleagues.

Highlights during the period:

We launched a "behavioural competency" framework, which sets out the

standards we expect from colleagues on a day-to-day basis.

We consulted with our colleagues before updating our post-lockdown HR

policies. We remain an office-based business, with extra flexibility for

colleagues that require it.

Our employee engagement survey revealed an 88% engagement score,

14 points ahead of the industry benchmark.

We focused on five E,D&I priorities under Leadership, Talent &

Attraction, Data & Benchmarking, Awareness, and Social Impact. We

have set goals at an organisational level and in managers' objectives

and performance evaluations.

We became members of the Diversity Project, lead sponsors of the City

Hive mentorship scheme and participated in the 100 Black Interns

Programme for a second year.

Investee

We are long term investors and develop strong relationships with many of

companies

our holding companies. We conduct deep, on-going research into all areas

of their businesses.

We engage with companies to minimise risks, protect shareholder value,

promote greater transparency and encourage companies to become more

resilient over time.

We take a supportive rather than activist approach and often work in

collaboration with other asset managers or organisations.

During the period we prioritised four strategic areas of engagement: climate,

with focus on physical climate risk; human capital development;

sustainability management; and corporate governance.

Distribution

We have developed strong relationships with other asset managers who

partners

distribute our white-label funds through their networks. This enables the

Company to distribute our products to a much wider network of clients.

Our senior management team, investment professionals and client

relationship managers meet our distribution partners regularly and we have

strong reporting systems in place.

We are deepening the level of reporting that we provide to our clients via our

distribution partners.

Highlights during the period:

We developed further our relationship with BNP Paribas Asset Management

by signing a new distribution agreement on very similar terms to the

Memorandum of Understanding that has been in place since 2007.

We signed a new distribution agreement with Fidante Partners Limited for it

to be Impax's exclusive distribution partner in Australia and New Zealand.

External service

We engage specialist external service partners to supplement our own

providers

infrastructure so that we can deliver key services more cost effectively.

The Audit & Risk Committee reviews the Company's material outsource

providers annually.

We expect our suppliers to reflect our values around social inclusion,

sustainability, and the environment.

We seek to develop deep relationships and regularly engage with our

external suppliers. We seek to develop deep relationships and regularly

engage with our external suppliers.

Highlights during the period:

We invested in our corporate services functions, including risk,

compliance and IT.

We are focusing particularly on improving our data capabilities,

managing cyber risk, and increasing our operational resilience.

Community and

We are committed to operating to the highest standards of corporate

the environment

responsibility, recognising our responsibility to the community in which we

operate, and to a wider society.

We support a low-carbon economy, primarily through our investment

decisions, company engagement, our collaboration with clients and

stakeholders and policy advocacy. We are committed to reducing our

operational emissions; Scope 1, 2 & 3.

Equality Diversity & Inclusion is central to Impax's philosophy, values, and

mission. This informs the way we operate; our investment and engagement

process; and how we measure our collaboration with partners and our social

impact.

We facilitate charitable giving by our staff via numerous schemes and match

many of the contributions.

We also encourage staff to volunteer both as individuals and on Company

organised initiatives.

Highlights during the period:

A significant number of colleagues take part in our matched charitable

giving scheme (GAYE). This year we were awarded a Diamond Quality

Mark by GAYE as an outstanding participant.

In November 2021 we joined the Net-Zero Asset Managers Initiative.

Industry wide

We believe that working in collaboration with like-minded organisations

groups

can be more effective in bringing about change.

We have focused on the real economy transition (e.g. Investor Agenda

COP26 Investor Statement); physical climate risk (e.g. IIGCC Investor

Perspectives on Physical Climate Risk); and biodiversity (e.g. preparation

work for Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures).

Financial

Impax is a global business which has a strong focus on ethical conduct and

industry

compliance with applicable requirements in all jurisdictions where we

regulators

operate.

We are committed to regulatory reporting and disclosures which benefit

market transparency and integrity.

We seek to contribute positively to evolving regulatory standards and

actively advocate for sustainable regulatory policies relevant to our activities

and clients.

We have participated in the Climate Financial Risk Forum (FCA/Bank of

England) and the Bank of England Productive Finance Working Group.

