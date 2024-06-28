Impax Asset Management Limited

Section 172 Statement for the year ended 30 September 2023

We are deepening the level of reporting that we provide to our clients via our

distribution partners.

Highlights for the Group during the period:

• Significant contributions in Global Opportunities from St James's

Place, and via Formuepleje in Denmark and Desjardins in Canada.

• We signed a distribution agreement with BTG Pactual US Capital to

target clients in Latin America.

• In the US, we increased the availability of the Impax mutual fund

range on several of the largest wealth management platforms and

are now able to offer the investment strategies underlying these

funds both as collective investment trusts and separately managed

accounts.

External service We engage proactively with our service providers through regular

providers communication from employees and have an established framework that

governs our approach to selection, on-boarding, and oversight, across our

key suppliers.

Our Supplier Code of Conduct sets out the high standards we expect from

our suppliers, covering social inclusion, sustainability and the environment.

We engage specialist external service providers to supplement our own

infrastructure and staff so that we can deliver key services more cost

effectively.

The Audit & Risk Committee reviews the Company's material outsourced

providers.

We implemented a number of new systems, working closely with service

providers. This included:

• We moved our customer relationship management system to

Salesforce in order to establish a scalable platform for client

relations.

• We extended our data management capabilities and automated

some processes within the middle office.

• We implemented a new HR system to support recruitment, talent

development and performance evaluation and to assist in the

management of personal data.

• New cybersecurity detection methods.

• Increased staff education.

Community and We are committed to operating to the highest standards of corporate

the environment responsibility, recognising our responsibility to the community in which we

operate, and to a wider society.

We support a low-carbon economy, primarily through our investment

decisions, company engagement, our collaboration with clients and

stakeholders and policy advocacy. We are committed to reducing our

operational emissions; Scope 1, 2 & 3.

We are members of the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative.

Impax partners with organisations aligned with our focus on the transition

to a more sustainable economy, focusing on green skills and education.

We facilitate charitable giving by our staff via numerous schemes and match