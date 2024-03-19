London, 19 March 2024 - Impax Asset Management ("Impax"), the specialist asset manager investing in the transition to a more sustainable economy, today announced the appointment of Charles French as Co-Chief Investment Officer ("CIO"), Listed Investments. Together with Bruce Jenkyn-Jones, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Listed Investments, Charles will be jointly responsible for Impax's listed equities and fixed income teams.

As Co-CIO, Charles will be responsible for evolving the operating model of Impax's investment platform, including idea generation, portfolio management, ESG integration and trading. He will also focus particularly on overseeing the growth of Impax's fixed income proposition, as well as the further development of research. Charles will join the Impax Management Committee and report to Ian Simm, Founder and Chief Executive.

Charles has been Deputy Chief Investment Officer since he joined Impax in July 2022. He is the Co-Portfolio Manager of the recently launched Impax Global Social Leaders strategy, a role in which he will continue as Co-CIO.

Ian Simm, Founder and Chief Executive, Impax, said: "It's a real pleasure to promote Charlie to his new role. He has made an immediate and significant contribution to developing our investment platform and helped us to launch significant new investment product, including the Global Social Leaders strategy. He is perfectly placed to work alongside Bruce to further develop our capability, not least the growth of our fixed income team and the build-out of equities research."

Charles French, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Listed Investments, Impax, said: "I'm honoured to step up into this role and to work alongside Bruce in growing our investment capabilities related to the transition to a more sustainable economy."

Prior to joining Impax, Charles worked at Newton Investment Management where he started out as a global financial analyst before becoming a portfolio manager and heading up Newton's multi-asset and equity opportunities teams. He was also Newton's Deputy Chief Investment Officer, providing leadership and oversight to a global investment team. Charles graduated with a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Nottingham. He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAEW) in England and Wales.

ENDS

About Impax Asset Management

Founded in 1998, Impax is a specialist asset manager, with approximately £39.2 billion / US$49.5 billion as at 29 February 2024, in both listed and private markets strategies, investing in the opportunities arising from the transition to a more sustainable global economy.

Impax believes that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency. These trends will drive growth for well-positioned companies and create risks for those unable or unwilling to adapt.

The company seeks to invest in higher quality companies with strong business models that demonstrate sound management of risk. Impax offers a well-rounded suite of investment solutions spanning multiple asset classes seeking superior risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term.

Impax has approximately 300 employees across its offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland, Hong Kong and Japan making it one of the investment management sector's largest investment teams dedicated to sustainable development.

www.impaxam.com