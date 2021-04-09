Log in
IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC

Impax Asset Management : Q2 AUM update

04/09/2021 | 02:18am EDT
Impax Asset Management Group plc

("Impax" or the "Company")

Q2 AUM update

Impax, the AIM listed specialist investor focused on a more sustainable economy, today provides an update on the development of its assets under discretionary and advisory management ("AUM") for the second quarter of its financial year.

On 31 March 2021, the Company's AUM reached £30.0 billion, representing an increase of 19.0% for the quarter and 48.6% for the financial year to date.

Ian Simm, Chief Executive, commented:

"I am pleased to report that Impax has again delivered another quarter of exceptional growth, with our AUM reaching £30 billion for the first time. Net flows for the three months to the end of March were a record £4.0 billion as we converted rising client demand into new business. Over the first half of our financial year we have increased our AUM by almost 50 per cent.

"This quarter we also completed the integration of our New Hampshire-based team, who joined us in 2018 following the acquisition of Pax World Management LLC. Combining the two businesses has already delivered significant growth for the Group. We are positioning ourselves for further expansion by adding to our research resources, extending our distribution and client service capabilities, and further strengthening our support teams.

"We have been encouraged that, even during a pandemic, the public, policymakers and businesses have continued to pay attention to the sustainability themes that underpin our investment thesis. Looking ahead, the landmark COP26 climate talks in November and the policies of the Biden Presidency in the United States are likely to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable economy.

"Addressing economic and social challenges will continue to create enormous opportunities for the well-positioned companies that Impax is seeking to back. In particular, we expect to see rapidly rising support among governments for the build out of assets that will underpin a low carbon economy."

The table below sets out further details of the movements in the Company's AUM for the quarter ended 31 March 2021.

AUM movement

Listed

Fixed

Private

Total firm

3 months to

equities

income

markets

31 March 2021

£m

£m

£m

£m

Total AUM at

23,873

973

366

25,212

31 December 2020

Net flows

3,898

76

-

3,974

Market movement,

865

(34)

(17)

813

FX and performance

Total AUM at

28,636

1,015

348

29,999

31 March 2021

The table reflects the combined Impax business now that Pax World Management LLC is fully integrated

LEI number: 213800AJDNW4S2B7E680

- Ends -

Enquiries:

Impax Asset Management Group plc

Ian Simm, Chief Executive

+44 (0)20 3912 3000

Paul French, Director of Communications

+44 (0)20 3912 3032

p.french@impaxam.com

Montfort Communications

Gay Collins

+44 (0)77 9862 6282

Louis Supple

+44 (0)77 3943 0102

impax@montfort.london

Peel Hunt LLP, Nominated Adviser

James Britton or Rishi Shah

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Notes to Editors - About Impax Asset Management

Founded in 1998, Impax is a specialist asset manager, with £30.0bn / US$41.5bn as of 31 March 2021 in both listed and private markets strategies, investing in the opportunities arising from the transition to a more sustainable global economy.

Impax believes that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency. These trends will drive growth for well-positioned companies and create risks for those unable or unwilling to adapt.

The company seeks to invest in higher quality companies with strong business models that demonstrate sound management of risk. Impax offers a well-rounded suite of investment solutions spanning multiple asset classes seeking superior risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term.

Impax has ca. 190 staff across six offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland and Hong Kong, making it one of the investment management sector's largest investment teams dedicated to sustainable development.

www.impaxam.com

For further information please visit www.impaxam.com.

Issued in the UK by Impax Asset Management Group plc, whose shares are quoted on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange. Impax Asset Management Group plc is registered in England & Wales, number 03262305. AUM relates to Impax Asset Management Limited, Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited and Impax Asset Management LLC. Impax Asset Management Limited and Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Impax Asset Management Group plc. Please note that the information provided and links from it should not be relied upon for investment purposes.

Disclaimer

Impax Asset Management Group plc published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 06:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
