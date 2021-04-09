Impax Asset Management : Q2 AUM update

Impax Asset Management Group plc

("Impax" or the "Company")

Q2 AUM update

Impax, the AIM listed specialist investor focused on a more sustainable economy, today provides an update on the development of its assets under discretionary and advisory management ("AUM") for the second quarter of its financial year.

On 31 March 2021, the Company's AUM reached £30.0 billion, representing an increase of 19.0% for the quarter and 48.6% for the financial year to date.

Ian Simm, Chief Executive, commented:

"I am pleased to report that Impax has again delivered another quarter of exceptional growth, with our AUM reaching £30 billion for the first time. Net flows for the three months to the end of March were a record £4.0 billion as we converted rising client demand into new business. Over the first half of our financial year we have increased our AUM by almost 50 per cent.

"This quarter we also completed the integration of our New Hampshire-based team, who joined us in 2018 following the acquisition of Pax World Management LLC. Combining the two businesses has already delivered significant growth for the Group. We are positioning ourselves for further expansion by adding to our research resources, extending our distribution and client service capabilities, and further strengthening our support teams.

"We have been encouraged that, even during a pandemic, the public, policymakers and businesses have continued to pay attention to the sustainability themes that underpin our investment thesis. Looking ahead, the landmark COP26 climate talks in November and the policies of the Biden Presidency in the United States are likely to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable economy.

"Addressing economic and social challenges will continue to create enormous opportunities for the well-positioned companies that Impax is seeking to back. In particular, we expect to see rapidly rising support among governments for the build out of assets that will underpin a low carbon economy."

The table below sets out further details of the movements in the Company's AUM for the quarter ended 31 March 2021.

AUM movement Listed Fixed Private Total firm 3 months to equities income markets 31 March 2021 £m £m £m £m Total AUM at 23,873 973 366 25,212 31 December 2020 Net flows 3,898 76 - 3,974 Market movement, 865 (34) (17) 813 FX and performance Total AUM at 28,636 1,015 348 29,999 31 March 2021

The table reflects the combined Impax business now that Pax World Management LLC is fully integrated

