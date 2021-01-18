Impax Asset Management : strengthens Private Equity/Infrastructure team with appointment of new Managing Director

Impax strengthens Private Equity/Infrastructure team with appointment of new Managing Director

London, 18 January 2021 - Impax Asset Management ("Impax"), the specialist asset manager investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy, is pleased to announce that Sean Maguire has joined the Impax Private Equity/Infrastructure team in London as a Managing Director.

Impax is one of the longest established private markets managers in the large and rapidly growing renewable energy sector. Sean's industry network and commercial experience with power purchase agreements ("PPA") and adjacent renewable sectors will complement the Private Equity/Infrastructure team's existing skill set. Sean will be primarily focused on sourcing and executing new investment opportunities.

His appointment, effective as of 11 January 2021, follows the recent arrival of Casey Forester who joined the Impax Private Equity/Infrastructure team as a Director and Fundraising Specialist in October 2019. Sean reports directly to Carsten Johansen, Managing Director and Head of the Impax Private Equity/Infrastructure Transaction Team.

Sean has over 13 years' experience in the renewables industry having worked for leading European developers and utilities focusing on M&A, debt raising and PPA structuring. Sean qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG Dublin and initially worked in renewables with Airtricity (a leading Irish developer) before joining Element Power in 2010 (a private equity backed pan-European renewables developer) where he was Commercial Director. He joined the Norwegian state utility Statkraft after it acquired his previous employer Element Power two years ago. At Statkraft Sean led a pan-European Commercial team during a period of rapid growth for the Statkraft business. The team had a focus on sourcing and executing project and platform M&A opportunities across onshore wind, solar, storage and electric vehicles in Europe.

Commenting on the appointment, Daniel Von Preyss, Executive Director and Head of Impax Private Equity/Infrastructure, said: "We are pleased to welcome Sean. He brings a wealth of experience in the renewable energy infrastructure space to complement our existing talented team. The renewable energy investment opportunity in Europe is growing rapidly, backed by increasingly supportive public policies and objectives to decarbonise energy systems. Sean's experience will be invaluable as we seek to continue to grow the Impax Private Equity/Infrastructure division in 2021."

Sean Maguire added: "I am delighted to join the Impax team. The growing focus on the energy transition is highlighting the attractiveness of the renewable energy sector as a compelling investment opportunity. The Impax Private Equity/Infrastructure team has a long and impressive track record in the renewable energy space and I am looking forward to working with my colleagues to capitalise on the growth opportunity this year."

About Impax

Founded in 1998, Impax is a specialist asset manager, with approximately £25.2bn (as of 31 December 2020) in both listed and private markets strategies, investing in the opportunities arising from the transition to a more sustainable global economy.