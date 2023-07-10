Impax Asset Management Group PLC - London-based environmental investment trust - Records assets under management of GBP39.7 million as at June 30, down 1.0% from GBP40.1 million on March 31.

Chief Executive Officer Ian Simm says: "Although market conditions remain challenging for many asset managers, Impax's specialist focus on the transition to a more sustainable global economy continues to present compelling investment opportunities. We're maintaining our focus on resilient, well-managed companies in high growth areas such as renewable power generation, resource efficiency, infrastructure and social market."

In May, the firm pretax profit of GBP21.4 million for the six months ended March 31, down 35% from GBP32.7 million a year prior. Meanwhile, revenue fell 0.7% to GBP88.0 million from GBP88.6 million, while diluted earnings per share decreased to 12.8 pence from 20.1p.

Current stock price: 529.75 pence each

12-month change: down 7.2%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

