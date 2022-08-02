Impax Environmental Markets : Half-yearly Financial Report 2022

The outlook for markets at the start of the Period was already cloudy, even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Inflation was on the rise, driven by the release of demand pent up by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain constraints. In addition, the prospect of central banks increasing interest rates was weighing on the small- and mid-cap sectors in which IEM tends to invest, and equity markets were facing pressure from the end of quantitative

Over the six months to the end of June, the Company's share price fell by 26.7%, and the net asset value ("NAV") by 17.0%. This trailed broader equity markets, with the MSCI All Country World Index ("MSCI ACWI"), its global comparator, declining by 11.0%. It is some comfort that the Manager, on an NAV basis, was able to outperform our environmental benchmark, the FTSE Environmental Technology 100 ("FTSE ET100"), due to judicious stock selection. Over the Period, although IEM's share price has slipped from a small premium to a modest discount, the share price has generally remained close to the Company's NAV, as is discussed further below. It is relevant at this point to remind shareholders that, notwithstanding the recent headwinds, the Company's longer term performance remains excellent. For the five years to the end of the Period, the share price is up 77.8%, with MSCI ACWI up 50%. On an annualised basis over ten years, MSCI ACWI has returned 11.6% per annum and the IEM plc share price 16.6%.

The first part of this year has been challenging for markets in general, and Impax Environmental Markets (the "Company", or "IEM") has not been spared. Following three years of strong performance, IEM's share price has fallen in absolute and relative terms over the first six months of 2022 (the "Period"). War has brought devastation to Ukraine, caused turmoil in commodity markets and further stoked inflation. Our income has grown, however, and we have declared a first interim dividend of

easing programmes. The outbreak of the biggest war in Europe in 75 years intensified these challenges.

Beyond Ukraine itself, the immediate impact of the conflict has been on energy markets, as the West seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels. The resulting rise in energy prices will serve to undermine growth and stimulate inflation, but it has also added an energy security dimension to the low-carbon transition. EU policymakers in particular have moved swiftly to cut the bloc's reliance on Russian energy exports with plans that, while disruptive in the near-term, are positive from an environmental as well as an energy security perspective.

The predicament policymakers face is how to plug immediate shortfalls in energy supply while cleaner alternatives can be brought online. The risk, from a climate perspective, is that fossil fuels from Russia are simply replaced with fossil fuels from elsewhere, enabled by investment in infrastructure that risks locking in hydrocarbon use for decades to come.

Notwithstanding the longer-term imperatives to take action on climate change, investors' enthusiasm for the sector has cooled in recent months. Part of the reason is those funds' poor performance, as investors have favoured sectors such as conventional energy and financials. Another reason is growing concern in the market about 'greenwashing', where fund managers have been perceived to have overstated the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") credentials of their products.

This is a real concern for an emerging sector such as ours. Definitions of ESG and sustainable finance are fluid. The popularity of the theme over the last few years has encouraged many to jump onto the bandwagon of ESG. It is a concern drawing regulatory scrutiny, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission proposing to follow the EU with rules on ESG fund labelling. We welcome the increased scrutiny being applied.

We believe that our 20 year record of investing in environmental markets and our unambiguous focus on companies providing the solutions to sustainability challenges set us apart from many of the more recent entrants to the space. We can also point to clear impact against a number of environmental metrics, as we set out on pages 7 and 8.

INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE

During the Period, the total return of the NAV per share saw a decline of 17.0% and the share price total return fell by 26.7% as the premium at which the shares were trading at the end of December unwound. IEM underperformed the