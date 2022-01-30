ImpediMed : Appendix 4C & Quarterly Activities Report

Log in
For personal use only

only

F O R W A R D - LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions

usepersonalFor

STATEMENTSLOOKING-FORWARD

and expectations and on information currently available to management.

All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including without limitation our expectations with respect to our ability to expand sales and market acceptance in the US and Australia including our estimates of potential revenues, costs, profitability and financial performance; our ability to develop and commercialise new products including our ability to obtain reimbursement for our products; our expectations with respect to our clinical trials, including enrolment in or completion of our clinical trials and our associated regulatory submissions and approvals; our expectations with respect to the integrity or capabilities of our intellectual property position.

Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they speak only as of the date when made. ImpediMed does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ImpediMed may not actually achieve the plans, projections or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. Actual results, developments or events could differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements.

2

use only

THREE KEY MESSAGES

personal

Robust results

For

Robust quarter despite meaningful

impact from Omicron variant

Record results in Q2 FY'22 for SOZO®

SaaS revenue

$50.8m cash balance and fully funded

to cashflow break-even post capital

raising

3

PREVENT

Trial

  • PREVENT Trial peer-reviewed, accepted and pending publication in coming days
  • Met primary end point
  • Statistically significant
  • Showed statistical benefit across all risk factors

Foundation laid for accelerated growth

  • Rapidly expanding our Case Assistance Program (CAP) due to its overwhelming success
  • CAP will be strengthened by PREVENT Trial publication
  • Principal Investigators to submit NCCN application in the coming week
  • Measured expansion of customer facing resources as we accelerate growth

only

Q2 F Y ' 2 2 OVERALL BUSINESS RESULTS

personal use

TOTAL REVENUE

$2.6m

For

Q2FY'22

+ 26%

$0.2m YOY

Legacy

Business

^ YOY denotes Year-over-Year change in metric.

^^ QOQ denotes Quarter-over-Quarter change in metric.

All FY'22 revenue and cash flow numbers are unaudited.

All figures are stated in Australian dollars (AUD) unless otherwise notated.

4

$2.4m

SOZO

Business

  • SaaS Revenue from Core Business
  • SaaS Revenue from Clinical Business (AstraZeneca)
  • New SOZO contracts signed and device revenue

$2.6m

TOTAL REVENUE

+ 26%

YOY^

$50.8m

CASH ON HAND

$2.6m $(2.9)m

CASH RECEIPTS

NET OPER. CASH OUTFLOW

For personal use only

Q2 FY'22 SOZO® BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

$2.2m

$8.4m

$14.3m

SOZO SaaS REVENUE

i

CRPii

ARR

- 3%

+ 71%

+ 7%

YOY^

YOY

YOY

Decline in CRP due to recognition of AZ revenue

35,000+

90%+

2%

PATIENT TESTS

SaaS GROSS MARGINS

CHURN RATEiv

+ 19%

98% Renewal Ratev

YOY

^ YOY denotes Year-over-Year change in metric.

i Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): The amount of revenue reasonably expected to be booked for the next 12-month period based on existing signed contracts, and assuming installation upon sale.

ii Contracted Revenue Pipeline (CRP): Future period revenue amounts related to TCViii that are yet to be reported as recognised revenue.

iii Total Contract Value (TCV): Total value of customer contracts including one-time and recurring revenue.

iv [ Churn ] / [ (Total device placements at beginning of period + Total device placements at end of period) / 2 ]

v [ Total number of end-user customer contracts with expiration dates during the period that were retained ] / [ Total number of customer contracts with expiration dates during the period ]

5

All FY'22 revenue and cash flow numbers are unaudited.

ARR, CRP and TCV are unaudited, non-AASB financial metrics that do not represent revenue in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards. The values shown for total ARR and CRP are across all lines of business, including the Core Business and Clinical

Business.

All figures are stated in Australian dollars (AUD) unless otherwise notated.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Impedimed Limited published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 22:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
