  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ImpediMed Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPD   AU000000IPD8

IMPEDIMED LIMITED

(IPD)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:47 2022-07-05 pm EDT
0.0600 AUD    0.00%
07/05IMPEDIMED : Application for quotation of securities - IPD
PU
06/09IMPEDIMED : Application for quotation of securities - IPD
PU
06/01ImpediMed Releases New Version of Digital Health Platform SOZO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ImpediMed : Application for quotation of securities - IPD

07/05/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

IMPEDIMED LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday July 06, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

IPD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,017,124

01/07/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

IMPEDIMED LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

65089705144

1.3

ASX issuer code

IPD

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

6/7/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other



2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

1,187,096 Shares were issued to non-executive directors pursuant to the Non-Executive Director Share Plan for 60% of director fees for the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

830,028 Shares were issued to executives for up to 20% of their FY22 base remuneration for the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an

Appendix 3B



Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

IPD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

1/7/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,017,124

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.06500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Shares are being issued in lieu of cash remuneration. Share price is calculated as the 20-day VWAP prior to the date of issue (Allocation Date), being 01 July 2022.

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

1,187,096 Shares were issued to non-executive directors pursuant to the Non-Executive Director Share Plan for 60% of director fees for the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

830,028 Shares were issued to executives for up to 20% of their FY22 base remuneration for the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation



Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IPD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,779,984,359

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IPDAAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES.

86,090,423

IPDAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

45,776,345

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Impedimed Limited published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 03:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
