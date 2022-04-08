Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMPL   US45258K1097

IMPEL NEUROPHARMA, INC.

(IMPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/08 02:49:44 pm EDT
7.180 USD   +3.76%
04/07Impel NeuroPharma To Present At The 21st Annual Needham Healthcare Conference
GL
03/29IMPEL NEUROPHARMA : Annual Report (Form 10-K)
PU
03/29IMPEL NEUROPHARMA INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impel NeuroPharma : Corporate Presentation March 2022

04/08/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROPRIETARY

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral commentary contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including information concerning our future financial performance, business plans and objectives, timing and success of our planned development activities, our ability to obtain regulatory approval, the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our product candidates, potential growth opportunities, competitive position, industry environment and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. These factors, together with those that may be described in greater detail in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other reports the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements.

In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this presentation, and although we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted a thorough inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Furthermore, if our forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

2

The Impel Opportunity

  • POD® Technology: Clinically Validated and Broad Utility

    - Unique approach targeting upper nasal space; broad disease area applicability

  • Trudhesa - Significant Commercial Opportunity

    - Large, growing and dynamic market with significant unmet need

    Highly Targeted Commercialization Strategy

    • - Initial 60-person salesforce; targeting 8K physicians (35% of Market Rxs)

    • - Strong early launch performance

    • - Plans to invest into the opportunity - increase salesforce to 120 by early 2023

  • INP105: Poised to Fill a Major Unmet Need

    - Targeted for acute treatment of agitation and aggression in autism

  • Proven and Experienced Leadership

PROPRIETARY

Trudhesa - Comparable to IV DHE; Surpassed Migranal PK Levels

Trudhesa Delivers Comparable Blood Levels

vs. IV DHE

  • Similar blood levels (20 mins - 48 hours) without early Cmax spike associated with nausea & vomiting

    vs. MIGRANAL

  • 4x increase in Cmax

  • 3x increase in AUC

  • Much improved consistency of dosing, similar to IV infusion

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Impel Neuropharma Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 18:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMPEL NEUROPHARMA, INC.
04/07Impel NeuroPharma To Present At The 21st Annual Needham Healthcare Conference
GL
03/29IMPEL NEUROPHARMA : Annual Report (Form 10-K)
PU
03/29IMPEL NEUROPHARMA INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
03/25Guggenheim Adjusts Impel NeuroPharma Price Target to $35 From $50, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/24IMPEL NEUROPHARMA : Announces FOURTH Quarter AND fULL YEAR 2021 Financial Results and Prov..
PU
03/24TRANSCRIPT : Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 24, 2022
CI
03/24Impel NeuroPharma Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Pro..
AQ
03/24Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year E..
CI
03/22Impel NeuroPharma to Present Trudhesa™ Data at 2022 Scientific Meeting of America..
GL
03/17Impel NeuroPharma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Thur..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMPEL NEUROPHARMA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -91,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 160 M 160 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart IMPEL NEUROPHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPEL NEUROPHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,92 $
Average target price 40,67 $
Spread / Average Target 488%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian Adams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Harold Leaman Chief Financial & Business Officer
John D. Hoekman Chief Technology & Development Officer
Meghan Swardstrom Vice President-Clinical Development & Operations
Stephen Bevan Shrewsbury Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPEL NEUROPHARMA, INC.-19.81%160
MODERNA, INC.-37.40%64 080
LONZA GROUP AG-11.40%53 665
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-11.65%47 591
SEAGEN INC.0.98%28 698
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-16.79%21 016