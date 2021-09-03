Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMPL   US45258K1097

IMPEL NEUROPHARMA, INC.

(IMPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impel NeuroPharma Gets FDA Approval for Trudhesa Nasal Spray

09/03/2021 | 09:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Trudhesa dihydroergotamine mesylate nasal spray for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.

The biopharmaceutical company said Trudhesa delivers dihydroergotamine mesylate quickly to the bloodstream through the vascular-rich upper nasal space, bypassing the gut and potential absorption issues.

The commercial launch of Trudhesa is planned for early October.

Impel said the New Drug Application for Trudhesa included the results of a Phase 3 safety study, where more than 5,650 migraine attacks were treated over 24 or 52 weeks during the study. The primary objective of the study was to assess the safety and tolerability of Trudhesa.

In the trial, Trudhesa was generally well tolerated and exploratory efficacy findings showed it provided rapid, sustained, and consistent symptom relief. There were no serious Trudhesa-related treatment-emergent adverse events observed in the study.

Impel shares were up 4%, to $23.94, in premarket trading before being halted.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 0922ET

All news about IMPEL NEUROPHARMA, INC.
09:23aImpel NeuroPharma Gets FDA Approval for Trudhesa Nasal Spray
DJ
08:51aImpel NeuroPharma Announces U.S. FDA Approval of TRUDHESA™ (Dihydroergo..
GL
08/16IMPEL NEUROPHARMA : Q2 Net Loss Widens
MT
08/16IMPEL NEUROPHARMA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/16Impel NeuroPharma Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide..
GL
08/16IMPEL NEUROPHARMA : Earnings Flash (IMPL) IMPEL NEUROPHARMA Posts Q2 EPS $-0.79
MT
08/16Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Second ..
CI
08/16IMPEL NEUROPHARMA : Increased Cash Position and Extended Runway through 2022 Fol..
PU
08/16IMPEL NEUROPHARMA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
08/09Impel NeuroPharma to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, ..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMPEL NEUROPHARMA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,15 M - -
Net income 2021 -60,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,51x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 451 M 451 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 210x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,97x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart IMPEL NEUROPHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPEL NEUROPHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 23,12 $
Average target price 30,67 $
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian Adams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Harold Leaman Chief Financial Officer
John D. Hoekman Chief Technology & Development Officer
Meghan Swardstrom Vice President-Clinical Development & Operations
Stephen Bevan Shrewsbury Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPEL NEUROPHARMA, INC.0.00%451
MODERNA, INC.280.65%160 514
LONZA GROUP AG36.60%63 079
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.48.03%50 821
CELLTRION, INC.-19.78%33 975
SEAGEN INC.-9.85%28 726