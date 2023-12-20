Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NasdaqGM:IMPL) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on diseases of the central nervous system. The Company has designed its Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD) technology to target the vascular-rich upper nasal space, and to provide rapid absorption, consistent drug biodistribution and ease of use for a patient, provider, or caregiver. The Company's product, Trudhesa, is a liquid formulation of dihydroergotamine (DHE), administered to the upper nasal space using its proprietary POD technology for the acute treatment of migraine headaches with or without aura in adults. The Company is developing its product candidate, INP105, as an upper nasal formulation of olanzapine administered using its POD technology for the treatment of agitation and aggression associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).