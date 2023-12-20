Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NasdaqGM:IMPL) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NasdaqGM:IMPL) dropped from S&P TMI Index
December 20, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.055 USD
|-35.48%
|-84.73%
|-98.53%
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-98.53%
|1 M $
|+77.99%
|43 155 M $
|+11.70%
|41 767 M $
|-50.40%
|33 969 M $
|-22.60%
|30 271 M $
|-21.10%
|23 530 M $
|+46.45%
|23 420 M $
|+12.59%
|19 291 M $
|-6.59%
|12 244 M $
|+8.15%
|12 088 M $