Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMPL   US45258K1097

IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(IMPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
3.970 USD   +3.39%
04:22pImpel Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day
GL
11/07Impel Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 14, 2022
GL
11/07Impel Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 14, 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impel Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day

11/08/2022 | 04:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEATTLE, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that the Adrian Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of the Impel Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.impelpharma.com/. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals
Impel Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel offers, and is developing, treatments that pair its proprietary POD® technology with well-established therapeutics. In addition to Trudhesa® nasal spray, which is approved in the U.S. for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. Impel is also developing INP105 for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in patients with autism.

For additional information about Impel, please visit www.ImpelPharma.com

Contact:

Media Relations:
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Phone: (1) 386-366-0616
Email: mweible@elixirhealthpr.com

Investor Relations
Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations
Phone: 212-362-1200
Email: christina.tartaglia@sternir.com


All news about IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
04:22pImpel Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology ..
GL
11/07Impel Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, Novembe..
GL
11/07Impel Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, Novembe..
AQ
10/13Wedbush Cuts Price Target on Impel Pharmaceuticals to $24 From $28, Keeps Outperform Ra..
MT
09/08Impel Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation August 2022
PU
09/06Impel Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September
GL
09/06Impel Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September
GL
08/25JonesTrading Starts Impel Pharmaceuticals at Buy With $26 Price Target
MT
08/15Wedbush Lowers Price Target for Impel NeuroPharma to $28 From $31, Maintains Outperform..
MT
08/15Transcript : Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 15, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -93,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,98x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 91,2 M 91,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,84 $
Average target price 38,00 $
Spread / Average Target 890%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian Adams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Harold Leaman Chief Financial & Business Officer
John D. Hoekman Chief Technology & Development Officer
Stephen Bevan Shrewsbury Chief Medical Officer
Scott Youmans Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-55.50%91
MODERNA, INC.-35.41%63 021
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.28%38 632
LONZA GROUP AG-36.50%36 235
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.20.85%25 212
SEAGEN INC.-16.05%24 097