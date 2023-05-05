Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMPL   US45258K1097

IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(IMPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:52 2023-05-04 pm EDT
2.310 USD   +1.76%
08:02aImpel Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Friday, May 12, 2023
GL
08:01aImpel Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Friday, May 12, 2023
AQ
04/26Impel Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data at AAN 2023 Suggesting Trudhesa® Nasal Spray is Safe to Use When Co-Administered With Commonly Prescribed Migraine Medications
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impel Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Friday, May 12, 2023

05/05/2023 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEATTLE, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced it will host a live webcast on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to report its first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update.

To access the live conference call, please register using the conference link: https://register.vevent.com/register. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of the Impel Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.impelpharma.com/. A replay of the webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Impel Pharmaceuticals website following the event.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals
Impel Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel offers treatments that pair its proprietary POD® technology with well-established therapeutics. In September 2021, Impel received U.S. FDA approval for its first product, Trudhesa® nasal spray, which is approved in the U.S. for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. In addition to Trudhesa, the Company continues to address patient needs via licensing and partnerships.

For additional information about Impel, please visit www.ImpelPharma.com

Contact:

Media Relations:
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Phone: (1) 386-366-0616
Email: mweible@elixirhealthpr.com 

Investor Relations
Janhavi Mohite
Stern Investor Relations
Phone: 212-362-1200
Email: janhavi.mohite@sternir.com 


All news about IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
08:02aImpel Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Friday, May 12,..
GL
08:01aImpel Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Friday, May 12,..
AQ
04/26Impel Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data at AAN 2023 Suggesting Trudhesa® Nasal Spray is..
GL
04/26Impel Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data at AAN 2023 Suggesting Trudhesa®? Nasal Spray I..
CI
04/17Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing ..
AQ
04/12Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/12Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
04/12Impel Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Darren Cline to the Board of Directors
GL
04/12Impel Pharmaceuticals to Present Data on Trudhesa Nasal Spray for Treatment of Acute Mi..
AQ
04/11Impel Pharmaceuticals to Present Data on Trudhesa® Nasal Spray for Treatment of Acute M..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 36,6 M - -
Net income 2023 -68,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,10x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 54,9 M 54,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,31 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 852%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian Adams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rajiv Amin Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
John D. Hoekman Chief Technology & Development Officer
Scott Youmans Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sheena K. Aurora Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-38.40%55
MODERNA, INC.-25.21%51 808
LONZA GROUP AG28.18%48 653
SEAGEN INC.54.46%37 220
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-10.00%34 215
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-15.98%25 514
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer