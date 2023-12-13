(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Wednesday.

AIM - WINNERS

Impellam Group PLC, up 26% at 819.12 pence, 12-month range 580.00p-950.00p. Shares in the staffing firm rise, though back off from new 52-week high, after it says it has agreed to a GBP483.2 million takeover offer from Heather Global PLC, a bidding vehicle for HeadFirst Global BV. The HeadFirst offer values each Impellam share at 1,084.4 pence in total. This represents a 67% premium over the stock's 650.00p close in London on Tuesday. The offer is supported by Impellam's majority owner Michael Ashcroft, a UK businessman who was formerly deputy chair of the UK Conservative Party.

Allergy Therapeutics PLC, up 9.5% at 2.13p, 12-month range 0.37p-5.64p. The biotechnology firm, focused on allergy vaccines, updates on G306 Phase III trial of Grass MATA MPL, its short-course subcutaneous allergen-specific immunotherapy candidate that aims to address the cause of symptoms of allergic rhinoconjunctivitis due to grass pollen. It notes "highly significant secondary efficacy endpoints with an acceptable safety and tolerability profile observed for Grass MATA MPL." Chief Executive Manuel Llobet says: "We are very pleased that the primary and secondary endpoints from this trial strongly align, and all data analysed demonstrate the beneficial effect of our Grass MATA MPL product. These data, alongside the results from our earlier G309 field study, provide a strong, significant and consistent data package for our discussions with relevant health authorities."

AIM - LOSERS

Future Metals NL, down 12% at 1.30p, 12-month range 1.13p-6.40p. The West Perth-based exploration company focused on the Panton platinum group metals project in Western Australia says its shares have been suspended on the Australian Securities Exchange in Sydney pending the release of an announcement in relation to a "potential capital raising". The company's shares continue to trade as normal on AIM in London.

