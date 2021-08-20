Log in
IMPELLAM GROUP PLC

Impellam : Developing your teams to improve productivity and motivation

08/20/2021
Career development opportunities within a business do not only contribute towards employees' career progressions, but it also increases employee motivation and productivity. At Impellam, our global Performance and Development team is committed to ensuring everyone across our Group has the resources and support needed to develop and perform at their very best at every stage of their career.

A great example of this, is the story of Samantha Roberts, Head of Key Accounts and Client Solutions at Impellam brand, Carbon60, who's shared her journey with Carbon60 since she joined as a Security Administrator in 2012 in a recent blog.

Samantha was assigned a mentor during her journey at Carbon60 to support her growth and development, and described working at Carbon60 as a 'place of great balance'. To watch the full video of Samantha's story click here.

Carbon60's client services are diverse; therefore the team consists of recruitment professionals, industry experts such as engineers, and support teams. To find out more about working with our Carbon60 brand, click here, or learn what it's like to work at Impellam Group here.

Disclaimer

Impellam Group plc published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 14:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 001 M 2 724 M 2 724 M
Net income 2020 -21,4 M -29,1 M -29,1 M
Net Debt 2020 30,6 M 41,7 M 41,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,05x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 156 M 213 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 26,7%
Managers and Directors
Julia Robertson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Briant Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael Anthony Ashcroft Non-Executive Chairman
Michael E. Ettling Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Laurie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPELLAM GROUP PLC46.58%213
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.39.81%89 984
PAYCHEX, INC.23.70%41 474
TRINET GROUP, INC.13.05%6 001
BENEFIT ONE INC.31.31%5 809
SMS CO., LTD.-6.20%2 942