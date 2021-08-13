Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Impellam Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPEL   GB00B8HWGJ55

IMPELLAM GROUP PLC

(IPEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impellam : How Finance Functions Are Changing

08/13/2021 | 10:52am EDT
Finance functions are transforming to drive business results, with change being the new norm in many businesses. Like many other functions, digital and technology solutions are evolving outdated practices, delivering insight, efficiencies and value.

At Impellam Group, a Finance Transformation team has been created to support the transition and operational efficiencies of all new systems into our global Finance function - to encourage collaboration, and continuously provide the best tools and new digital capabilities to our people.

In a new blog, Tate explores why and how Finance in the UK is changing due to major forces such as Brexit, automation and Covid-19. New trends include becoming more integrated with the business, evolving from accounting to management, and achieving more with less resources.

Tate provides high-calibre candidates for office support and specialist roles on a temporary and permanent basis, including Finance specialists, HR and Marketing.

Click here for more information on Tate's Finance recruitment services. For a full list of Impellam Group brands and their specialist fields click here, or contact us to learn how we can support your business with your staffing requirements.

Disclaimer

Impellam Group plc published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 14:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
