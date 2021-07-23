Impellam : Three Impellam brands confirmed as finalists at the TIARA Talent Solutions Awards Europe

We're pleased to report that Guidant Global, Comensura and Lorien have all been confirmed as finalists at the TIARA Talent Solutions Awards Europe. Our Global Managed Services brands, Guidant Global and Comensura, are finalists in three categories - the Cornerstone OnDemand Best Use of Technology Award, the eTeam Client Service Award and the iCIMS Long-term Partnership Award, Challenger.

Our Technology, Transformation and Digital Recruitment Solutions specialist brand, Lorien, is a finalist in two categories - The eTeam Client Service Award and the iCIMS Long-term Partnership Award, Challenger.

The TIARA Talent Solutions Awards Europe are leading the way in highlighting the dynamism and growth among Talent Solutions organisations, providing a spotlight on MSP, RPO and Talent Solutions providers who are delivering excellence in recruitment and talent acquisition across Europe.

Award winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony on 30th September in London.

