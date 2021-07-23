Log in
    IPEL   GB00B8HWGJ55

IMPELLAM GROUP PLC

(IPEL)
Impellam : Three Impellam brands confirmed as finalists at the TIARA Talent Solutions Awards Europe

07/23/2021 | 11:08am EDT
We're pleased to report that Guidant Global, Comensura and Lorien have all been confirmed as finalists at the TIARA Talent Solutions Awards Europe. Our Global Managed Services brands, Guidant Global and Comensura, are finalists in three categories - the Cornerstone OnDemand Best Use of Technology Award, the eTeam Client Service Award and the iCIMS Long-term Partnership Award, Challenger.

Our Technology, Transformation and Digital Recruitment Solutions specialist brand, Lorien, is a finalist in two categories - The eTeam Client Service Award and the iCIMS Long-term Partnership Award, Challenger.

The TIARA Talent Solutions Awards Europe are leading the way in highlighting the dynamism and growth among Talent Solutions organisations, providing a spotlight on MSP, RPO and Talent Solutions providers who are delivering excellence in recruitment and talent acquisition across Europe.

Award winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony on 30th September in London.

Our innovative and scalable MSP, RPO & Tech solutions free our customers to focus on building better businesses. Impellam brands have the collective expertise to deliver almost any talent acquisition requirement.

For a full list of Impellam Group brands and their specialist fields click here, or contact us to learn how we can support your business with your staffing requirements.

Impellam Group plc published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 15:07:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
