Impellam Group PLC - Luton, England-based staffing firm - Extends deadline under which HeadFirst Global BV may or may not make a bid for firm until November. This follows a number of previous extensions. In July, Impellam confirmed it was in talks with HeadFirst. Reiterates these talks are at an advanced stage. Remains confident of strategic direction and prospects, and as a result, declares an interim dividend of 55.9 pence per share for the 52 weeks ending January 5.
Current stock price: 616.00 pence
12-month change: down 3.4%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
