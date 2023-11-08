Impellam Group plc is a United Kingdom-based integrated, connected employment company providing global workforce and specialist recruitment solutions. The principal activities of the Company include the provision of staffing solutions, human capital management and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom and Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and North America. The Companyâs segments include Global Managed Services and STEM. Global Managed Services segment provides a diverse range of digitally enabled, multi-disciplinary workforce solutions to organizations around the world. The STEM segment delivers services that span managed services (MSP), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), statement of work (SOW) and specialist recruitment. The Company's portfolio of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) brands specializes in recruiting and engaging talent in the markets of technology, digital, data, science, clinical and engineering.

Sector Employment Services