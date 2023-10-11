Impellam Group PLC - Luton, England-based staffing firm - Extends deadline for HeadFirst Global to make an announcement on a firm intention for a takeover offer to October 25. The original deadline was set at August 1, and was extended for the seventh time on Wednesday. HeadFirst provides HR solutions, managed services and business consultancy. Talks started in July.
Current stock price: 658.84 pence, 0.9% lower on Wednesday
12-month change: up 8.0%
By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter
