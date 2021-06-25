Log in
    IPEL   GB00B8HWGJ55

IMPELLAM GROUP PLC

(IPEL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/25 08:09:42 am
283.4 GBX   +0.14%
IMPELLAM  : Monitoring productivity at work
IMPELLAM  : Annual Report 2020
IMPELLAM  : Interim Results 2020
Impellam : Monitoring productivity at work

06/25/2021 | 10:33am EDT
Before monitoring colleagues' productivity at work, it is important to understand whether it is necessary to implement staff monitoring, and define what you are trying to achieve. This could have both positive and negative effects on staff, and careful consideration should be taken before any form of monitoring is implemented. The idea of monitoring has led to increased privacy concerns, and ensuring you remain compliant during this process is crucial to avoid ruining your reputation as an employer.

There are various types of staff monitoring to suit different types of work environments, and the global Covid-19 pandemic has intensified this due to more people working from home. Monitoring alternatives include shadowing, getting reports from staff themselves, and reviewing random samples of work produced.

Some pros of implementing a monitoring system include providing staff the opportunity to showcase their work outputs; delivering data and information to inform accurate billing; and it could be used to track the amount of time spent on work projects. However, there are also cons to implementing a monitoring system including challenges with new software adoption and training; colleagues losing trust in their employer; and excessive monitoring negatively impacting mental health and wellbeing.

There are many important things to consider when implementing a monitoring system, such as a communications strategy to remain transparent and to keep staff fully informed; and remaining compliant by limiting access to staff data to only those necessary.

To read this full article by Blue Arrow on whether businesses should implement workplace monitoring, click here. Blue Arrow is one of the UK's largest recruitment consultancies, placing candidates into fulfilling temporary roles within transport, logistics, call centres, hospitality, catering, manufacturing, production and Public Sector roles. Blue Arrow's mission is to enhance people's lives through the provision of fulfilling temporary work, promising to take a stand against temporary staff being commoditised.

Click here for a full list of Impellam Group brands and their specialist fields. Contact us to learn how we can support your business with your staffing requirements.

Disclaimer

Impellam Group plc published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 14:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 001 M 2 782 M 2 782 M
Net income 2020 -21,4 M -29,8 M -29,8 M
Net Debt 2020 30,6 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,05x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 129 M 179 M 179 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 491
Free-Float 27,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Julia Robertson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Briant Group Chief Financial Officer
Michael Anthony Ashcroft Non-Executive Chairman
Michael E. Ettling Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Laurie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPELLAM GROUP PLC20.94%179
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.27.86%81 445
PAYCHEX, INC.11.91%37 578
BENEFIT ONE INC.11.64%4 888
TRINET GROUP, INC.-9.11%4 751
SMS CO., LTD.-17.34%2 566