Impellam Group PLC - Luton, England-based staffing firm - Says it has agreed an extension to the deadline for HeadFirst Global BV to make a firm intention to make an offer, with the new deadline set to December 13. Notes that the deadline was extended in August. Says negotiations with HeadFirst are at an advanced stage.
Current stock price: 659.00 pence each
12-month change: up 11%
By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter
