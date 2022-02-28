Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Impelus Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMS   AU000000IMS3

IMPELUS LIMITED

(IMS)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  01/21 07:26:58 pm
0.69 AUD    --.--%
02/27IMPELUS : 31/12/21 Quarterly Activities Appendix 4C & Cashflow report
PU
02/21IMPELUS : Half Year Accounts 31 Dec 2020
PU
02/09IMPELUS : Short Form Prospectus
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Impelus : 30 June 2021 Annual Report to shareholders

02/28/2022 | 12:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

IMPELUS LIMITED

ACN 089 805 416

For personal use only

Impelus Limited and Controlled Entities

Directors' Report

The directors of Impelus Limited (Company) and controlled entities ('Consolidated Group' or 'Group') present their report together with the financial statements of the Group, being the Company and its controlled entities, for the year ended 30 June 2021.

The names and particulars of the directors of the Company during or since the end of the financial year unless otherwise stated are:

Directors

Name

Particulars

Brendan Birthistle

Mr Birthistle has significant and substantial strategic and operational experience.

Independent chairman

Early in his career, he worked as a management consultant with WD Scott, and as

Non-executive director

a Corporate Planner for ICL Australia (International Computers) and Wormald

appointed 04 December 2018.

International Limited. As a CEO of Raynors (a subsidiary of Adelaide Steamships),

Resigned 17 November 2021

he and the enthusiastic management team successfully transformed what was a

moribund company.

Brendan operated his boutique financial planning organisation, Connaught

Consultants, for over 30 years (1984 to 2015). To achieve a better deal for

Australian shareholders, he served the Australian Shareholders' Association

serving as Chairman for 3 years in the early Nineties. In 2003 he was elected as a

Director of CCI a small struggling listed coal testing company and was partly

instrumental in the turn-around of the Company and its eventual sale. Investors

were rewarded with a four-fold increase in their original investment.

For the past ten years, Brendan has concentrated on investing mainly in listed

micro-cap companies. He presently owns shares in over 60 companies mainly

technical and digital in nature. This experience has proved enjoyable, educational

and highly profitable. He is also a director of 3 successful private companies and

The Eolas Foundation a charitable trust.

Brendan's educational qualifications include an MBA (University of California, Los

Angeles, B.Sc. (Hons) from University College, Dublin, a BA (UNSW), and a Diploma

of Jurisprudence (University of Sydney).

Interest in shares & options

270,093,204 ordinary shares and nil options as at date of resignation.

Special responsibilities

Mr. Birthistle was a member of the audit committee, the nomination and

remuneration committee.

Directorships held in other listed

Nil.

entities during the three years

prior to the current year

David Andrew Haines

A director of the Company since May 2001. Mr. Haines holds a Bachelor of

Independent

Education degree and was Secretary to the Standing Committee of

Non-executive director

Commonwealth, State and Territory Ministers with Censorship Responsibilities

Interim Chairman

(1988 to 1994), Deputy Chief Censor, Australian Film Censorship Board (1986 to

from 9 November 2018 to 30

1994) and Member of the Australian Film Censorship Board (1981-1994).

November 2018

Resigned 17 November 2021

Interest in shares & options

565,000 ordinary shares and nil options as at date of resignation.

Special responsibilities

Mr. Haines was chair of the audit committee and a member of the nomination and

remuneration committee.

Directorships held in other listed

Nil.

entities during the three years

prior to the current year

2 | P a g e

Impelus Limited and Controlled Entities

Directors

Name

Particulars

only

Rob Skinner

Mr. Skinner was appointed Non-Executive Director of the company on 7 August

Non-executive Director

2020.

appointed 7 August 2020 and

Robert is an experienced digital marketing industry professional, director, and ex-

resigned 22 March 2021

Trade Commissioner with over 19 years' global experience in digital, trade and

enterprise. He worked for New Zealand Trade and Enterprise as Regional

Investment Sector Manager (Asia) and Trade Commissioner (Singapore) leading

New Zealand's government economic development agency based in Singapore

with key areas of focus being ICT and creative/media industries.

Interest in shares & options

Nil.

use

Special responsibilities

Nil.

Directorships held in other listed

Nil.

entities during the three years

prior to the current year

Maureen Smith

Ms Smith is a senior executive at IMS and currently holds the position of Head of

Executive Director appointed 28

Human Resources.

January 2020 and resigned 7

August 2020

Ms Smith's appointment was temporary as the Board of Directors considered

potential candidates to replace the recently retired Executive director, Mr Craig

personal

Poole.

Interest in shares & options

400,000 ordinary shares and 400,000 options as at date of resignation.

Special responsibilities

Nil

Directorships held in other listed

Nil

entities during the three years

prior to the current year

Rodd Boland

Rodd is currently employed at KPMG Sydney, where he joined in 2014 as a

Non-Executive Chairman

specialist advisor, a role in which he sources family owned businesses in greater

appointed 12 October 2021

Sydney looking to partake in Mergers & Acquisition activities in the mid markets.

Rodd has previously sat on 2 ASX boards prior to joining IMS and Rodd brings a

wealth of experience with his knowledge of the equity & debt capital markets,

compliance, finance & operations to the IMS Board.

Rodd graduated from the University of NSW with a B.Com (Bachelor of

Commerce) at UNSW in Sydney, before completing his MBA (Masters of Business

Administration) at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, USA.

Interest in shares & options

9,900,000 ordinary shares and nil options.

For

Special responsibilities

Compliance & Audit Committees

Directorships held in other listed

Nil

entities during the three years

prior to the current year

3 | P a g e

For personal use only

Impelus Limited and Controlled Entities

Directors

Name

Particulars

Paris Magdalinos

Paris Magdalinos has spent the last 14 years in Capital Markets working as a

Non-Executive Director

Stockbroker for some of Australasia's most venerable broking institutions. In

appointed 01 December 2021

recent times Paris has directed his energies to raising capital for small cap

Australian companies using his networks and reputation for integrity and

innovation to create value for his clients.

Interest in shares & options

10,102,041 ordinary shares and nil options.

Special responsibilities

Compliance & Audit Committees

New Business Opportunities

Directorships held in other listed

Nil

entities during the three years

prior to the current year

Steven Hadjifotis

Steven Hadjifotis brings over 15 years of experience in directing roles for private

Non-Executive Director

enterprise. Steven is a member of the AICD and brings valuable experience in

appointed 01 December 2021

operations and capital markets to the IMS team.

Steven is currently the Non-Executive Chair for Cavendish Renewable Technology

Interest in shares & options

10,102,041 ordinary shares and nil options.

Special responsibilities

Compliance & Audit Committees

Directorships held in other listed

Nil

entities during the three years

prior to the current year

Company Secretary

Name

Particulars

Vanessa Chidrawi

Vanessa is a highly experienced Company Secretary and has previously worked in

Company secretary

multiple Company Secretary roles both locally and internationally prior to joining

Appointed 21 February 2019

Impelus and brings a significant degree of experience to this position. She holds a

Resigned 21 May 2021

Bachelor of Law and a Bachelor of Commerce.

Vanessa had 12 years private practice experience as a commercial lawyer,

practicing on her own account in Johannesburg. Over the past 13 years, she has

acted as General Counsel and Company Secretary for various ASX- and TSX-listed

companies. Ms Chidrawi brings with her a wealth of experience in governance

management, mergers and acquisitions, litigation management, board advisory

and capital raising in the listed company space.

Interest in shares & options

Nil.

Brendan Birthistle

Company secretary

Appointed 21 May 2021

Resigned 17 November 2021

Interest in shares & options

270,093,204 ordinary shares and nil options at date of resignation.

Madhukar Bhalla

Mr Bhalla is an experienced company secretary who has previously worked with

Company secretary

multiple ASX-listed companies and is proficient in corporate governance, company

Appointed 25 November 2021

administration, financial management, and corporate law. Mr Bhalla also has

significant business and management experience having previous job titles

including general manager and corporate administrator.

Interest in shares & options

Nil.

4 | P a g e

For personal use only

Impelus Limited and Controlled Entities

Review of Operations

On 9 March 2021, the group entered external administration resulting in a Deed of company arrangement (DOCA). The Group left external administration on 17 November 2021 and directors are assessing opportunities available to the group going forward.

Impelus Limited posted an EBITDA of ($0.48) million (FY2020 ($0.37) million), Revenue of $1.91 million (FY2020 $9.41 million) and a full-year profit after tax of $1.19 million compared to the prior year loss after tax of $6.65 million. The result for the year includes $7.27 million debt forgiveness from the execution of the DOCA.

Personnel Changes - Board

Ms Maureen Smith resigned as Executive Director on 7 August 2020. Mr Rob Skinner was appointed as Non-Executive Director on 7 August 2020 and resigned 22 March 2021.

On 21 May 2021, Ms Vanessa Chidrawi resigned as Company Secretary and Mr Brendan Birthistle was appointed as Company Secretary and resigned on 17 November 2021.

On 17 November 2021, Mr Brendan Birthistle and Mr David Haines resigned as directors of the Company.

On 25 November 2021, Mr Madhukar Bhalla was appointed as company secretary.

On 01 December 2021, Mr Paris Magdalinos and Mr Steven Hadjifotis were appointed as directors of the Company.

Mr Edward Day, Mr Keith Rhee and Mr Rodd Boland were appointed as directors of the Company on 12 Oct 2021 as announced on 16 December 2021. Mr Edward Day and Mr Keith Rhee resigned as directors of the Company on 30 November 2021.

Cash Flow

The Company's Cash at Bank was $205,263 at 30 June 2021, compared to $1,013,091 at 30 June 2020.

Capital Expenditure

Capital expenditure for the financial year ending 2021 was nil.

Financial Position

The net assets of the Consolidated Group have increased by $2.061m from ($2.06m) in FY 2020, to $0.001m in FY 2021. This was due to the debt forgiveness from the execution of the Deed of Company Arrangement.

Significant Changes in State of Affairs

On 9 March 2021, the Company appointed David Levi from Levi Consulting as the Administrator of Impelus Limited, Global One Mobile Entertainment Pty Ltd and Impelus APAC Pty Ltd. All Australian operations stopped since then.

On 31 March 2021, the Company sold its UK operation, Marketing Punch Limited, to Brendan Birthistle and Paul Kemshell.

On 06 May 2021, Impelus Limited has entered into a Deed of Company Arrangement.

5 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Impelus Limited published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMPELUS LIMITED
02/27IMPELUS : 31/12/21 Quarterly Activities Appendix 4C & Cashflow report
PU
02/21IMPELUS : Half Year Accounts 31 Dec 2020
PU
02/09IMPELUS : Short Form Prospectus
PU
02/08IMPELUS : Application for quotation of securities - IMS
PU
02/07Impelus Limited announced that it has received AUD 0.082 million in funding
CI
02/06IMPELUS : 30/9/21 Quarterly Activities Appendix 4C and Cashflow report
PU
01/18IMPELUS : 30/6/21 Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
PU
01/16IMPELUS : 31/3/21 Quarterly Activities Appendix 4C and Cashflow report
PU
01/16IMPELUS : Becoming a substantial holder - 4 notices
PU
2021IMPELUS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9,41 M 6,80 M 6,80 M
Net income 2020 -6,52 M -4,71 M -4,71 M
Net Debt 2020 5,28 M 3,81 M 3,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,40x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 87,2 M 63,0 M 63,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart IMPELUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Impelus Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Felix Chen Chief Financial Officer
Paris Magdalinos Director
Steven Hadjifotis Director
Madhukar Bhalla Secretary
Rachael Mooney Marketing Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPELUS LIMITED11,400.00%63
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-11.60%2 228 893
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-20.00%77 321
SEA LIMITED-38.55%77 244
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.30%62 010
SYNOPSYS INC.-15.56%47 637