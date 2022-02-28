Impelus : 30 June 2021 Annual Report to shareholders

For personal use only

Impelus Limited and Controlled Entities

Review of Operations

On 9 March 2021, the group entered external administration resulting in a Deed of company arrangement (DOCA). The Group left external administration on 17 November 2021 and directors are assessing opportunities available to the group going forward.

Impelus Limited posted an EBITDA of ($0.48) million (FY2020 ($0.37) million), Revenue of $1.91 million (FY2020 $9.41 million) and a full-year profit after tax of $1.19 million compared to the prior year loss after tax of $6.65 million. The result for the year includes $7.27 million debt forgiveness from the execution of the DOCA.

Personnel Changes - Board

Ms Maureen Smith resigned as Executive Director on 7 August 2020. Mr Rob Skinner was appointed as Non-Executive Director on 7 August 2020 and resigned 22 March 2021.

On 21 May 2021, Ms Vanessa Chidrawi resigned as Company Secretary and Mr Brendan Birthistle was appointed as Company Secretary and resigned on 17 November 2021.

On 17 November 2021, Mr Brendan Birthistle and Mr David Haines resigned as directors of the Company.

On 25 November 2021, Mr Madhukar Bhalla was appointed as company secretary.

On 01 December 2021, Mr Paris Magdalinos and Mr Steven Hadjifotis were appointed as directors of the Company.

Mr Edward Day, Mr Keith Rhee and Mr Rodd Boland were appointed as directors of the Company on 12 Oct 2021 as announced on 16 December 2021. Mr Edward Day and Mr Keith Rhee resigned as directors of the Company on 30 November 2021.

Cash Flow

The Company's Cash at Bank was $205,263 at 30 June 2021, compared to $1,013,091 at 30 June 2020.

Capital Expenditure

Capital expenditure for the financial year ending 2021 was nil.

Financial Position

The net assets of the Consolidated Group have increased by $2.061m from ($2.06m) in FY 2020, to $0.001m in FY 2021. This was due to the debt forgiveness from the execution of the Deed of Company Arrangement.

Significant Changes in State of Affairs

On 9 March 2021, the Company appointed David Levi from Levi Consulting as the Administrator of Impelus Limited, Global One Mobile Entertainment Pty Ltd and Impelus APAC Pty Ltd. All Australian operations stopped since then.

On 31 March 2021, the Company sold its UK operation, Marketing Punch Limited, to Brendan Birthistle and Paul Kemshell.

On 06 May 2021, Impelus Limited has entered into a Deed of Company Arrangement.