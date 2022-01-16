Impelus : 31/3/21 Quarterly Activities Appendix 4C and Cashflow report
01/16/2022 | 05:15pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
17 January 2022
IMPELUS LIMITED MARCH 2021 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT AND APPENDIX 4C
Highlights
Impelus Limited paused trading on ASX from 27 Jan 2021.
Impelus Limited and its two Australian subsidiaries, Global One Mobile Entertainment Pty Ltd and Impelus APAC Pty Ltd, appointed David Levi, Registered Liquidator, of Levi Consulting, as the Administrator on 8 March 2021, pursuant to Section 436A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth.).
Cash Receipts from Customers in the March quarter decreased by $594,079 (or 33%) from the December quarter to $1,206,225. This was a result of the Voluntary Administration in March 2021 which stopped the operation of the Company.
Staff and Administration costs decreased by $116,893 in the quarter - This was also a result of the Voluntary Administration.
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the March were 269,432 - a reduction of $105,505 from the previous quarter.
Market conditions overall have not improved since last quarter. The short term cashflow forecast showed the Company would be in negative cash balance with the current condition. After discussion within the Board, the Board of Directors decided the Company needed to appoint an Administrator to deal with the situation.
Key areas of activity during the third quarter of the 2021 financial year related to:
EMEA Operations
On 31 March 2021, Impelus Limited advised that it sold its shareholding in Marketing Punch Limited (as the EMEA operations of Impelus Limited)
APAC Operations
APAC operation was ceased due to Voluntary Administration.
Principal Activities
Impelus Limited (ASX:IMS) is a technology led Digital Customer Acquisition company that is building out its Digital Performance Marketing (DPM) Platforms and infrastructure globally. This infrastructure employs its proprietary technology, tools and data assets in the UK, Australia and New Zealand to seamlessly connect and engage consumers with sought-after products, thereby enabling better customer accumulation at scale via digital channels and devices.
IMPELUS LIMITED (ABN 089 805 416)
Impelus is expanding its catalogue of Digital Performance Marketing products to provide increased value and market opportunity to its clients and partners.
Businesses globally are urgently seeking to combat the growing complexities of marketing through digital channels - such as advertising fraud, viewability, transparency, brand safety and overall marketing spend wastage. Impelus empowers businesses, through its technology, engagement mechanics and data assets, to measure ROI (Return on Investment) for every dollar spent, thus minimising these complexities and simplifying digital customer acquisition.
Businesses can reach and acquire their best customers, at scale, through digital channels and, most importantly, by means of devices on which consumers choose to spend more and more of their time.
Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates
During March 2021 Quarter, Impelus has paid $22,951 to directors as director's fees and superannuation.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Mr Madhukar Bhalla Company Secretary Impelus Limited mbhalla@iinet.net.au
Appendix 4C
Quarterly cash flow report for entities
subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Name of entity
Impelus Limited
ABN
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
24 089 805 416
31 March 2021
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date (9
$A'000
months)
$A'000
1.
Cash flows from operating activities
1.1
Receipts from customers
1,206
4,501
1.2
Payments for
(a)
research and development
0
(b) product manufacturing and operating
(729)
(3,318)
costs
(c)
advertising and marketing
0
0
(d)
leased assets
0
0
(e)
staff costs
(262)
(982)
(f) administration and corporate costs
(187)
(545)
1.3
Dividends received (see note 3)
0
0
1.4
Interest received
0
0
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
(52)
(118)
1.6
Income taxes paid
0
0
1.7
Government grants and tax incentives
0
267
1.8
Other (provide details if material)
0
0
1.9
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(24)
(196)
activities
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date (9
$A'000
months)
$A'000
2.
Cash flows from investing activities
2.1
Payments to acquire or for:
(a)
entities
0
0
(b)
businesses
0
0
(c)
property, plant and equipment
0
0
(d)
investments
0
0
(e)
intellectual property
0
(85)
(f)
other non-current assets
0
0
2.2
Proceeds from disposal of:
(a)
entities
0
0
(b)
businesses
0
0
(c)
property, plant and equipment
0
0
(d)
investments
0
0
(e)
intellectual property
0
0
(f)
other non-current assets
0
0
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
0
0
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
0
0
2.5
Other (provide details if material)
0
0
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing
0
(85)
activities
3. Cash flows from financing activities
3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities
(excluding convertible debt securities)
0
0
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible debt
0
0
securities
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of options
0
0
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of
0
0
equity securities or convertible debt
securities
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
0
88
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
(81)
(185)
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and
0
0
borrowings
3.8
Dividends paid
0
0
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date (9
$A'000
months)
$A'000
3.9
Finance Lease payment
0
(366)
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing
(81)
(382)
activities
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
period
374
1,013
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(24)
(196)
activities (item 1.9 above)
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
0
(85)
(item 2.6 above)
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
(81)
(463)
(item 3.10 above)
4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
4.6
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
269
269
period
5.
Reconciliation of cash and cash
Current quarter
Previous quarter
equivalents
$A'000
$A'000
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the
consolidated statement of cash flows) to the
related items in the accounts
5.1
Bank balances
269
374
5.2
Call deposits
0
0
5.3
Bank overdrafts
0
0
5.4
Other (provide details)
0
0
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
269
374
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
6.
Payments to related parties of the entity and their
Current quarter
associates
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
11
associates included in item 1
6.2
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
0
associates included in item 2
Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.
