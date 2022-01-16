Impelus : 31/3/21 Quarterly Activities Appendix 4C and Cashflow report

For personal use only

Impelus is expanding its catalogue of Digital Performance Marketing products to provide increased value and market opportunity to its clients and partners.

Businesses globally are urgently seeking to combat the growing complexities of marketing through digital channels - such as advertising fraud, viewability, transparency, brand safety and overall marketing spend wastage. Impelus empowers businesses, through its technology, engagement mechanics and data assets, to measure ROI (Return on Investment) for every dollar spent, thus minimising these complexities and simplifying digital customer acquisition.

Businesses can reach and acquire their best customers, at scale, through digital channels and, most importantly, by means of devices on which consumers choose to spend more and more of their time.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates

During March 2021 Quarter, Impelus has paid $22,951 to directors as director's fees and superannuation.

