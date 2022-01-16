Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/26 07:26:58 pm
0.69 AUD   --.--%
05:15pIMPELUS : 31/3/21 Quarterly Activities Appendix 4C and Cashflow report
PU
04:25pIMPELUS : Becoming a substantial holder - 4 notices
PU
2021IMPELUS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
Impelus : Becoming a substantial holder - 4 notices

01/16/2022 | 04:25pm EST
603 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

For personal use only

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Impelus

Limited

ACN/ARSN

089 805

416

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

MGL CORP PTY LTD

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

143 724

083

The holder became a substantial holder on

22/12/2021

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Fully Paid Ordinary

10,102,041

10,102,041

9.18%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

MGL CORP PTY LTD

Direct

10,102,041

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number of securities

interest

securities

registered as holder (8)

MGL CORP PTY LTD

MGL CORP PTY LTD

MGL CORP PTY LTD

10,102,041

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

interest

Cash

Non-cash

MGL CORP PTY LTD

22/12/2021

$ 50,000

10,102,041

603 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

only

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

MGL CORP PTY LTD

C/- IPS. PO Box R226, Royal Exchange, NSW 1225

use

Signature

print name

MGL CORP PTY LTD

capacity

Director

sign here

date

29 / 12 / 2021

personal

(a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of

DIRECTIONS

(1)

If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the

manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of

persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each

group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.

(2)

See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(3)

See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

(4)

The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

(5)

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an

associate has a relevant interest in.

(6)

The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

(7)

Include details of:

For

any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any

contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or

arrangement; and

(b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or

disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification

applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(8)

If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person ( eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write

"unknown".

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in

relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

For personal use only

For personal use only

For personal use only

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Impelus Limited published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 21:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
