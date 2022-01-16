Impelus : Becoming a substantial holder - 4 notices

ToCompany Name/Scheme Impelus Limited ACN/ARSN 089 805 416 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name MGL CORP PTY LTD ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 143 724 083 The holder became a substantial holder on 22/12/2021

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Fully Paid Ordinary 10,102,041 10,102,041 9.18%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities MGL CORP PTY LTD Direct 10,102,041

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number of securities interest securities registered as holder (8) MGL CORP PTY LTD MGL CORP PTY LTD MGL CORP PTY LTD 10,102,041

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: