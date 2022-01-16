Impelus : Becoming a substantial holder - 4 notices
01/16/2022 | 04:25pm EST
603 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001
Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
Impelus
Limited
ACN/ARSN
089 805
416
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
MGL CORP PTY LTD
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
143 724
083
The holder became a substantial holder on
22/12/2021
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Fully Paid Ordinary
10,102,041
10,102,041
9.18%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
MGL CORP PTY LTD
Direct
10,102,041
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Class and number of securities
interest
securities
registered as holder (8)
MGL CORP PTY LTD
MGL CORP PTY LTD
MGL CORP PTY LTD
10,102,041
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number of securities
interest
Cash
Non-cash
MGL CORP PTY LTD
22/12/2021
$ 50,000
10,102,041
603 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
MGL CORP PTY LTD
C/- IPS. PO Box R226, Royal Exchange, NSW 1225
Signature
print name
MGL CORP PTY LTD
capacity
Director
sign here
date
29 / 12 / 2021
(a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of
DIRECTIONS
(1)
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the
manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of
persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each
group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.
(2)
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
(3)
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
(4)
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
(5)
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an
associate has a relevant interest in.
(6)
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
(7)
Include details of:
For
any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any
contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or
arrangement; and
(b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or
disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification
applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
(8)
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person ( eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write
"unknown".
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in
relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
