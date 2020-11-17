Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Imperial Brands PLC    IMB   GB0004544929

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC

(IMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

IMPERIAL BRANDS EXEC SAYS CIGAR BUSINESS SALE WILL DILUTE 2021 EPS BY 3%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 04:35am EST

IMPERIAL BRANDS EXEC SAYS CIGAR BUSINESS SALE WILL DILUTE 2021 EPS BY 3%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
04:42aImperial brands ceo says should not expect a major margin reset at capital ma..
RE
04:41aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls as stronger pound, Brexit uncertainty wei..
RE
04:38aFTSE 100 falls as stronger pound, Brexit uncertainty weigh
RE
04:35aImperial brands exec says cigar business sale will dilute 2021 eps by 3%
RE
04:33aImperial brands exec sees many covid-related manufacturing cost increases con..
RE
04:25aVaccine-led rally stalls in Europe as travel shares slide
RE
04:22aVaccine-led rally stalls in Europe as travel shares slide
RE
03:36aIMPERIAL BRANDS : sees improved profits in 2021
RE
02:46aIMPERIAL BRANDS : Fiscal Year 2020 Pretax Profit Rises on Higher Revenue
DJ
02:09aIMPERIAL BRANDS : full-year revenue up slightly
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 905 M 11 766 M 11 766 M
Net income 2020 1 427 M 1 886 M 1 886 M
Net Debt 2020 11 244 M 14 857 M 14 857 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,81x
Yield 2020 10,2%
Capitalization 13 181 M 17 391 M 17 415 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Duration : Period :
Imperial Brands PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 942,55 GBX
Last Close Price 1 402,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Bomhard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Therese Marie Esperdy Chairman
Oliver Reginald Tant Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Steven P. Stanbrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Langelier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-24.96%17 391
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.59%118 185
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-12.05%84 008
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-16.89%74 950
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-11.18%36 062
ITC LIMITED-21.29%31 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group