IMPERIAL BRANDS EXEC SAYS CIGAR BUSINESS SALE WILL DILUTE 2021 EPS BY 3%

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
France
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
London Stock Exchange
>
Imperial Brands PLC
IMB
GB0004544929
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
(IMB)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate CHI-X -
11/17 05:06:03 am
1473.75
GBX
+5.08%
04:42a
Imperial brands ceo says should not expect a major margin reset at capital markets day
RE
04:41a
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
: FTSE 100 falls as stronger pound, Brexit uncertainty weigh
RE
04:38a
FTSE 100 falls as stronger pound, Brexit uncertainty weigh
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
IMPERIAL BRANDS EXEC SAYS CIGAR BUSINESS SALE WILL DILUTE 2021 EPS BY 3%
0
11/17/2020 | 04:35am EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
IMPERIAL BRANDS EXEC SAYS CIGAR BUSINESS SALE WILL DILUTE 2021 EPS BY 3%
0
All news about IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
04:42a
Imperial brands ceo says should not expect a major margin reset at capital ma..
RE
04:41a
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
: FTSE 100 falls as stronger pound, Brexit uncertainty wei..
RE
04:38a
FTSE 100 falls as stronger pound, Brexit uncertainty weigh
RE
04:35a
Imperial brands exec says cigar business sale will dilute 2021 eps by 3%
RE
04:33a
Imperial brands exec sees many covid-related manufacturing cost increases con..
RE
04:25a
Vaccine-led rally stalls in Europe as travel shares slide
RE
04:22a
Vaccine-led rally stalls in Europe as travel shares slide
RE
03:36a
IMPERIAL BRANDS
: sees improved profits in 2021
RE
02:46a
IMPERIAL BRANDS
: Fiscal Year 2020 Pretax Profit Rises on Higher Revenue
DJ
02:09a
IMPERIAL BRANDS
: full-year revenue up slightly
RE
More news
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2020
8 905 M
11 766 M
11 766 M
Net income 2020
1 427 M
1 886 M
1 886 M
Net Debt 2020
11 244 M
14 857 M
14 857 M
P/E ratio 2020
8,81x
Yield 2020
10,2%
Capitalization
13 181 M
17 391 M
17 415 M
EV / Sales 2020
2,74x
EV / Sales 2021
2,58x
Nbr of Employees
32 000
Free-Float
92,2%
More Financials
Chart IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Average target price
1 942,55 GBX
Last Close Price
1 402,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target
142%
Spread / Average Target
38,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
-18,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Stefan Bomhard
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Therese Marie Esperdy
Chairman
Oliver Reginald Tant
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Steven P. Stanbrook
Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Langelier
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
-24.96%
17 391
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.
-7.59%
118 185
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
-12.05%
84 008
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.
-16.89%
74 950
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.
-11.18%
36 062
ITC LIMITED
-21.29%
31 123
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group
Master