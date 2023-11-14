Stock IMB IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
PDF Report : Imperial Brands PLC

Imperial Brands PLC

Equities

IMB

GB0004544929

Tobacco

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 10:40:20 2023-11-14 am EST 		Intraday chart for Imperial Brands PLC 5-day change 1st Jan Change
1,787.75 GBX -0.01% -0.94% -13.74%
04:16pm IMPERIAL BRANDS : Cash is always king Alphavalue
01:02pm FTSE 100 underperforms before US inflation AN
Latest news about Imperial Brands PLC

IMPERIAL BRANDS : Cash is always king Alphavalue
FTSE 100 underperforms before US inflation AN
Imperial Brands ups payout as price hikes offset volume fall AN
Imperial Brands Sees Higher Operating Profit Growth in Year Ahead -- Update DJ
Imperial Brands Posts Rise in FY23 Attributable Profit; Revenue Inches Down MT
Glencore finally seals deal for Teck coal business AN
Imperial Brands Full-Year Net Revenue Growth Misses Views Slightly DJ
Imperial Brands expects first-half profit to rise in low single digits RE
Earnings Flash (IMB.L) IMPERIAL BRANDS Posts FY23 Revenue GBP32.48B MT
Earnings Flash (IMB.L) IMPERIAL BRANDS Posts FY23 EPS GBX252.40 MT
Imperial Brands PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Stocks to slip before US CPI data AN
EMEA Morning Briefing : Key Inflation Data in Focus DJ
Stocks up as investors hope US rates have peaked AN
Big Tobacco turns to rooibos tea to counter upcoming ban RE
Shares in British American Tobacco fall on Vuse Alto sales bans RE
FTSE 100 Finishes Slightly Lower After Steady Session DJ
Goldman Sachs Lifts Imperial Brands PT, Keeps Buy Rating MT
JPMorgan raises Croda; Berenberg cuts Atalaya AN
Stocks suffer amid Israel conflict AN
Here we go again
Citigroup Upgrades Imperial Brands to Buy from Neutral, Raises PT MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Autozone, Burberry, Sherwin-Williams, Tullow Oil, Wizz Air...
UBS raises BHP; HSBC raises Wizz Air AN
Imperial Brands launches GBP550 million share buyback tranche AN

Chart Imperial Brands PLC

Chart Imperial Brands PLC
More charts

Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of tobacco products. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - manufacture and sale of traditional and new generation tobacco products (70.8%): cigarettes (brands Davidoff, JPS, Parker & Simpson, Fine, West, Lambert & Butler, Winston, News, Bastos, Kool, Gauloises, L&B, Knox, etc.), cigars (Backwoods and Dutch Masters brands), electronic cigarettes (Blu brand), heated tobaccos (Pulze brand), sucking tobaccos (Skruf brand), rolling papers (No. 1 worldwide; Rizla brand); - distribution of tobacco products (29.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (13.2%), Germany (13%), the United States (11.4%), France (9.9%), and other (52.5%).
Sector
Tobacco
Calendar
02:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Imperial Brands PLC

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
17.88GBP
Average target price
23.19GBP
Spread / Average Target
+29.69%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Tobacco

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC Stock Imperial Brands PLC
-13.66% 19 308 M $
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. Stock Philip Morris International, Inc.
-10.06% 140 B $
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P.L.C. Stock British American Tobacco p.l.c.
-23.39% 69 534 M $
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Smoore International Holdings Limited
-44.88% 5 094 M $
VECTOR GROUP LTD. Stock Vector Group Ltd.
-10.46% 1 631 M $
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED Stock Godfrey Phillips India Limited
+5.57% 1 305 M $
UNIVERSAL CORPORATION Stock Universal Corporation
-1.17% 1 283 M $
TANZANIA CIGARETTE PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY Stock Tanzania Cigarette Public Limited Company
0.00% 681 M $
ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC. Stock Ispire Technology Inc.
0.00% 592 M $
SHAANXI JINYE SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY AND EDUCATION GROUP CO.,LTD Stock Shaanxi Jinye Science Technology and Education Group Co.,Ltd
-26.81% 532 M $
Other Tobacco
