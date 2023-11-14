|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1,787.75 GBX
|-0.01%
|-0.94%
|-13.74%
|04:16pm
|IMPERIAL BRANDS : Cash is always king
|01:02pm
|FTSE 100 underperforms before US inflation
|AN
More about the company
Imperial Brands PLC is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of tobacco products. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - manufacture and sale of traditional and new generation tobacco products (70.8%): cigarettes (brands Davidoff, JPS, Parker & Simpson, Fine, West, Lambert & Butler, Winston, News, Bastos, Kool, Gauloises, L&B, Knox, etc.), cigars (Backwoods and Dutch Masters brands), electronic cigarettes (Blu brand), heated tobaccos (Pulze brand), sucking tobaccos (Skruf brand), rolling papers (No. 1 worldwide; Rizla brand); - distribution of tobacco products (29.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (13.2%), Germany (13%), the United States (11.4%), France (9.9%), and other (52.5%).
SectorTobacco
Calendar
02:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
17.88GBP
Average target price
23.19GBP
Spread / Average Target
+29.69%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-13.66%
|19 308 M $
|-10.06%
|140 B $
|-23.39%
|69 534 M $
|-44.88%
|5 094 M $
|-10.46%
|1 631 M $
|+5.57%
|1 305 M $
|-1.17%
|1 283 M $
|0.00%
|681 M $
|0.00%
|592 M $
|-26.81%
|532 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Imperial Brands PLC - London Stock Exchange
- News
- Imperial Brands : Cash is always king