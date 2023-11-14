Imperial Brands PLC is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of tobacco products. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - manufacture and sale of traditional and new generation tobacco products (70.8%): cigarettes (brands Davidoff, JPS, Parker & Simpson, Fine, West, Lambert & Butler, Winston, News, Bastos, Kool, Gauloises, L&B, Knox, etc.), cigars (Backwoods and Dutch Masters brands), electronic cigarettes (Blu brand), heated tobaccos (Pulze brand), sucking tobaccos (Skruf brand), rolling papers (No. 1 worldwide; Rizla brand); - distribution of tobacco products (29.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (13.2%), Germany (13%), the United States (11.4%), France (9.9%), and other (52.5%).

Sector Tobacco