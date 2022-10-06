Imperial Brands : Conference call script

2022 Pre-Close Trading Statement Script - 6 October 2022

Stefan

Good morning everyone… and thank you for joining us for the announcement of our pre-close trading update.

Before we start, I will draw your attention to the disclaimer set out in our trading update, which also applies to the remarks we make on this call.

I am joined by our Chief Financial Officer Lukas Paravicini and Peter Durman, Head of Investor Relations.

I am first going to cover the news about our share buyback before coming onto the trading update, where, as we announced earlier today, we continue to trade in line with expectations.

So first, the buyback, which represents an important milestone in the delivery of our five-year strategy.

You will recall that the first two-year phase of our plan has focused on strengthening the business - investing to build the foundations for the next three-year phase of our plan.

This first phase has also been about strengthening our balance sheet, managing towards a clearly defined leverage target to underpin our commitment to an investment grade credit rating.

Capital allocation is an integral part of our strategy and a key value lever for shareholders.

I am delighted to announce that, having now reached our target leverage at the end of September, we are now able today to announce a £1 billion share buyback to be implemented over the next twelve months.

It also complements our existing progressive dividend policy.

Total capital returns in fiscal year 2023, including ordinary dividends and share buybacks, are expected to exceed £2.3 billion.

This represents around 13% of current market capitalisation, based on last night's share price.

Furthermore, our confidence in the future and the highly cash-generative nature of this business mean that we are today able to commit to an ongoing, multi-yearbuyback programme.

So Imperial has the potential to meaningfully and systematically reduce its capital base over time.

