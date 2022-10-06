Imperial Brands : Conference call script

2022 Pre-Close Trading Statement Script - 6 October 2022
Good morning everyone… and thank you for joining us for the announcement of our pre-close trading update.
I am joined by our Chief Financial Officer Lukas Paravicini and Peter Durman, Head of Investor Relations.
I am first going to cover the news about our share buyback before coming onto the trading update, where, as we announced earlier today, we continue to trade in line with expectations.
So first, the buyback, which represents an important milestone in the delivery of our five-year strategy.
You will recall that the first two-year phase of our plan has focused on strengthening the business - investing to build the foundations for the next three-year phase of our plan.
This first phase has also been about strengthening our balance sheet, managing towards a clearly defined leverage target to underpin our commitment to an investment grade credit rating.
Capital allocation is an integral part of our strategy and a key value lever for shareholders.
I am delighted to announce that, having now reached our target leverage at the end of September, we are now able today to announce a £1 billion share buyback to be implemented over the next twelve months.
It also complements our existing progressive dividend policy.
Total capital returns in fiscal year 2023, including ordinary dividends and share buybacks, are expected to exceed £2.3 billion.
This represents around 13% of current market capitalisation, based on last night's share price.
Furthermore, our confidence in the future and the highly cash-generative nature of this business mean that we are today able to commit to an ongoing, multi-yearbuyback programme.
So Imperial has the potential to meaningfully and systematically reduce its capital base over time.
This buyback is also possible because of the continued progress we are making with our strategy to transform Imperial Brands.
I am pleased to report that trading for the year has continued in line with expectations with constant currency net revenue and adjusted operating profit growing at around 1 per cent.
The key headlines are:
First, our targeted investments have driven a further improvement in aggregate market share in our top-five markets. This is another important piece of evidence confirming that we have now stabilised our core combustible business, following a long period of relative decline.
As expected, we have delivered an improved price mix in the second half, which has helped offset an anticipated increase in volume declines as borders have reopened and there is a return to pre-COVID purchasing patterns.
Second, we continue to make good progress in implementing our refreshed NGP strategy. We have achieved further share gains with Pulze and iD, our heated tobacco offering, in Greece and the Czech Republic.
This good progress validates our new, more consumer-centric approach, and has given us the confidence to launch the proposition in Italy, Europe's largest heated tobacco market. I recently attended the launch event and it was great to the see the team there using the learnings we've gathered from our two pilot markets.
And, our consumer trial of blu 2.0, a new pod-based vapour device, in selected cities in France has been well received by consumers and the trade.
This is further consumer endorsement of our NGP launches and has strengthened our confidence in our NGP strategy as we prepare for a broader roll-out of our new propositions. We look forward to updating you on progress as they occur.
And finally we remain on track to deliver an acceleration in performance for the next three-year phase of our plan.
The additional investment and the actions we have taken during the initial two-year strengthening phase have built strong foundations and enhanced our resilience as we face a more challenging macro-economic environment.
Over the next three-year phase of our plan, we continue to expect low single-digit constant currency net revenue growth, with constant currency adjusted operating profit growth acceleratingto deliver a mid-single digit CAGR over the three years.
So as this suggests… this means an average over the three years, and is in line with the expectations we set out in January 2021.
We are confident our investments and initiatives will continue to gain traction, particularly over the next year or so, and therefore we expect the growth rate of our
adjusted operating profit to improve within this mid-single digit range over the three years.
We're conscious these are increasingly challenging times for all businesses, with rising interest rates and high inflation.
We won't be immune from these pressures but I am convinced that our actions are creating a strong business better able to navigate these uncertainties.
We remain committed to delivering our plan and to realise the full potential of this business and to unlock long-term value for shareholders.
