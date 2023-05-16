|
Imperial Brands : Mixed thoughts about Imperial Brands
|Sales 2023
9 435 M
11 782 M
11 782 M
|Net income 2023
2 303 M
2 876 M
2 876 M
|Net Debt 2023
8 497 M
10 611 M
10 611 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|7,54x
|Yield 2023
|7,72%
|Capitalization
16 723 M
20 930 M
20 883 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,67x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,64x
|Nbr of Employees
|25 700
|Free-Float
|96,9%
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Last Close Price
|1 873,00 GBX
|Average target price
|2 445,14 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|30,5%