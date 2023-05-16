Advanced search
    IMB   GB0004544929

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC

(IMB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:26 2023-05-16 am EDT
1839.00 GBX   -1.82%
02:46pImperial Brands : Mixed thoughts about Imperial Brands
Alphavalue
12:18pFTSE 100 Closes Down Dragged by Oil Stocks; Vodafone Slips
DJ
05:52aEuropean Midday Briefing: Debt-Ceiling Worries, China Data Weigh on Mood
DJ
Imperial Brands : Mixed thoughts about Imperial Brands

05/16/2023 | 02:46pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 9 435 M 11 782 M 11 782 M
Net income 2023 2 303 M 2 876 M 2 876 M
Net Debt 2023 8 497 M 10 611 M 10 611 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,54x
Yield 2023 7,72%
Capitalization 16 723 M 20 930 M 20 883 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,67x
EV / Sales 2024 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 25 700
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Duration : Period :
Imperial Brands PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 873,00 GBX
Average target price 2 445,14 GBX
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Bomhard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joerg Biebernick President-Europe
Lukas Jean-Baptiste Paravicini Chief Financial Officer & Director
Thérèse Marie Esperdy Non-Executive Chairman
Sue Michelle Clark Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-9.56%21 317
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.02%147 459
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-17.26%83 286
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.73%6 886
PHILIP MORRIS CR A.S.-0.60%2 078
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-13.58%1 081
