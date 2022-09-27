Advanced search
    IMB   GB0004544929

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC

(IMB)
27 September 2022
1916.50 GBX   +1.21%
08:11aImperial Brands : Presentation slides
PU
09/20Societe Generale Lifts Imperial Brands PT, Affirms Buy Rating
MT
09/07Imperial Brands : Transcript
PU
Imperial Brands : Presentation slides

09/27/2022
ESG INVESTOR WEBINAR

People & Planet

27 September 2022

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this presentation constitute or may constitute forward- looking statements. Any statement in this presentation that is not a statement of historical fact including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's future

expectations, operations, financial performance, financial condition and business is or may be a forward-looking

statement. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties include, among other factors, changing economic, financial, business or other market conditions. These and other factors could

adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described in this presentation. As a result, you are cautioned not to place any reliance on such forward-looking statements. The

forward-looking statements reflect knowledge and information available at the date of this presentation and the Company undertakes no obligation to update its view of such risks and uncertainties or to update the forward- looking statements contained herein. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast or profit estimate and no statement in this presentation should be interpreted to mean that the future earnings per share of the Company for current or future financial

years will necessarily match or exceed the historical or published earnings per share of the Company.

This presentation has been prepared for, and only for the members of the Company, as a body, and no other persons. The Company, its directors, employees, agents or advisers do not accept or assume responsibility to any other person to whom this presentation is shown or into whose hands it may come and any such responsibility or liability is expressly disclaimed.

2 | ESG Webinar | 27 September 2022

Our refreshed ESG approach supports our strategy, purpose and vision

We are transforming to create a more sustainable business better able to create value for all stakeholders

3 | ESG Webinar | 27 September 2022

Developed through a comprehensive review

January 2021

September 2022

New strategy

Purpose &

ESG

Board &

New ESG

ESG strategy

Internal

ESG priorities

launched

vision &

materiality

Executive

strategy

signed off by

'People &

integrated into

behaviours

study

governance

developed

ESG

Planet'

executive

unveiled

completed

agreed

Committee &

campaign

renumeration

Board

launched

Introduced for

FY23

4 | ESG Webinar | 27 September 2022

We have identified eight priority areas

HEALTHIER FUTURES

POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION

SAFE & INCLUSIVE

TO SOCIETY

WORKPLACE

Powered by responsibility

5 | ESG Webinar | 27 September 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Imperial Brands plc published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 12:10:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 776 M 9 497 M 9 497 M
Net income 2022 2 099 M 2 271 M 2 271 M
Net Debt 2022 8 369 M 9 056 M 9 056 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,38x
Yield 2022 7,49%
Capitalization 17 996 M 19 474 M 19 474 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 30 300
Free-Float 88,3%
