  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Imperial Brands PLC
  News
  Summary
    IMB   GB0004544929

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC

(IMB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:07 2023-04-12 am EDT
1878.00 GBX   -0.87%
02:58aUK GDP flat; Tesco annual profit halves
AN
02:44aImperial Brands Sees 1st Half Profit Around Flat on Year; On Track to Meet Full-Year Guidance
DJ
02:28aUK's Imperial Brands on Track to Meet FY23 Targets
MT
Imperial Brands Sees 1st Half Profit Around Flat on Year; On Track to Meet Full-Year Guidance

04/13/2023 | 02:44am EDT
By Kyle Morris


Imperial Brands PLC said Thursday that it is on track to meet full-year guidance and that first-half adjusted group operating profit should be similar on year on a constant-currency basis.

The tobacco group said that, excluding the impact of its exit from Russia, first-half group net revenue is seen at a similar level to the prior-year period at constant currency, with strong combustible pricing offset by volume declines as the prior period benefited from Covid-19-related changes in buying patterns. It sees a stronger net revenue performance in the second half, driven by normalization of volume trends.

For the full year, it sees low single-digit constant currency net revenue growth, in line with expectations.

First-half group adjusted operating profit is expected to be at a similar level to last year on a constant currency basis.

Aggregate share in its top-five markets at the half year is anticipated at a similar level to the prior period. The U.S., Spain and Australia are anticipated to show growing or stable market share, offsetting declines in Germany and the U.K.

First-half next generation products revenue is expected ahead of the prior period, driven by strong growth in Europe.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 0243ET

Financials
Sales 2023 9 409 M 11 728 M 11 728 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 2 900 M 2 900 M
Net Debt 2023 8 348 M 10 406 M 10 406 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,37x
Yield 2023 7,86%
Capitalization 17 168 M 21 399 M 21 399 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,71x
EV / Sales 2024 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 25 700
Free-Float 96,4%
Managers and Directors
Stefan Bomhard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joerg Biebernick President-Europe
Lukas Jean-Baptiste Paravicini Chief Financial Officer & Director
Thérèse Marie Esperdy Non-Executive Chairman
Sue Michelle Clark Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-9.32%21 399
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.39%153 337
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-12.88%79 469
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.10%7 217
PHILIP MORRIS CR A.S.3.95%2 272
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-10.31%1 126
