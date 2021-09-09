Log in
Imperial Brands : U.S. FDA delays decision on Juul e-cigarettes

09/09/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it needs more time to decide whether e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc and other major manufacturers can sell their products in the United States.

The agency had been expected to make a decision by Thursday, a year after Juul and other e-cigarette brands, including British American Tobacco Plc's Vuse and Imperial Brands Plc's Blu, faced a deadline to file applications showing their products provided a net benefit to public health.

The agency said on Thursday that it continues to "work expeditiously on the remaining applications," adding many are "in the final stages of review." (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru and Chris Kirkham in Los Angeles; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -2.20% 2663 Delayed Quote.0.55%
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC -1.61% 1527.5 Delayed Quote.1.11%
